Interactive Penguin Card
Marine used cute stamps from Sunny Studio for this adorable Penguin Holiday Card. I love the bright non-traditional pink and purple color scheme! And there’s even an interactive element, when you turn the dial at the side the bottom penguin slides back and forth on the ice. She’s sharing a video tutorial over on her blog.
Acorn Punch Needle Pattern
Perfect for the fall, or any other time of the year, this acorn punch needle tutorial from Marching North will have you running for your supplies. I love the warm fall tones the designer used. You can get this free pattern by subscribing to the email list. You can also find a link to the designer’s video tutorial. If you would rather see step-by-step photos, they are in the article as well.
How to Make a Ribbon Star Quilt Block
Here is a gorgeous quilt block pattern from Lee A. Heinrich that really packs a punch!. The traditional sawtooth star in the center is made modern with the ribbons surrounding it. It really is an eye-catching design!. The tutorial has detailed step-by-step directions as well as accompanying photos. It looks...
Peppermint Sensory Salt Writing Tray
This time of year there are a lot of great scents to incorporate into sensory activities. Mint is a classic smell of the season and also can be calming and soothing, so it’s a great choice for the classroom or at-home activities. Lorena y Lennox incorporated peppermint and food...
How to Hand Embroidery a Modern Christmas Tree
Sew What Alicia brings us this charming and festive modern Christmas tree design. It can be used for a number of different things. You can turn it into a little pillow like she demonstrates in the blog post. You could easily put it into an embroidery hoop too. It would also make a lovely ornament for your tree. No matter how you use it, it is beautiful.
Have a Very Dino Christmas
Have a dinosaur lover on your holiday list? These sweet Christmas dinosaur cross stitch patterns would be perfect as gift tags or greeting cards. They vary a little in size and colors used but the patterns are no larger than 40 by 55 stitches. I want to say the Stegosaurus...
Upcycled T-Shirt Drawstring Bag – Sewing Tutorial
Kids have outgrown their favorite t-shirts? Don’t throw them away! Stephanie at Swoodson Says has an easy sewing tutorial showing how to upcycle an old t-shirt into a cute drawstring bag. And unlike a t-shirt, your child will never outgrow the drawstring bag! Go to Swoodson Says to see how to make an upcycled drawstring bag.
60% off Yarn
You are probably getting sick of all the black Friday sales but here is one you WILL want to hear about. 60% off sitewide at Darn Good Yarn. Time to buy something for me!. You do not need a coupon code to save money on this yarn, Prices discounted automatically at checkout.
Santa Christmas Card with Velvet Cardstock
I wish I could reach through the screen and touch this Jolly Holiday Card from Nichol Sphor! She used white velvet cardstock to add some wonderful texture to these cute die cut Santa’s beards. There’s also glitter paper stars and a heat embossed sentiment in white and red embossing powders on vellum paper for even more texture and dimension.
