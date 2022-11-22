Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Love Actually Actress Had to Wear Dead People's Clothes After Costume Designer Stole Her Money
"Your victim had to be dressed in clothes that belonged to deceased residents of her care home due to insufficient funds," a judge reportedly told Brian Malam of his actions against Margaret Wright A British actress was forced to wear deceased people's clothing while living in a care facility after her friend and costume designer stole thousands of dollars from her, a judge determined. Margaret Wright, also known as Meg Wynn Owen, appeared in Love Actually, Doctor Who, and Pride & Prejudice. The actress, who died this...
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents. Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving!...
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'
Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates' daughter shared the baby news on Thanksgiving Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are expecting their first baby! The 25-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her 31-year-old husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼" In the post's first photo, the married duo embraced each other while posing in front of a rock wall, surrounded by greenery and rural settings. All the while, Jennifer...
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed the family holiday in Hawaii for the second time since moving there Nick Lachey and his family are celebrating their Thanksgiving island style. On Thursday, wife Vanessa Lachey shared photos on Instagram revealing some moments from the family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii, where they reside as she films NCIS: Hawaii. "Sending Love from Hawai'i! #HappyThanksgiving 🦃❤️🌴," the mom of three captioned a sweet family photo, where she holds sons Phoenix Robert, 5, and Camden John, 9, while Nick had daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 7, on his lap. Later,...
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
Trevor Donovan Says People Should 'Be and Believe What They Want' amid Great American Family Controversy
The former 90210 star, who signed a deal to appear in the Christian faith-based network's films, addressed Candace Cameron Bure's remarks about "traditional marriage" that sparked backlash Trevor Donovan is opening up about his work with the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments made earlier this month. Over a week since The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the Christian faith-based GAF network, the 90210 actor, 44,...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
90 Day: Immigration Lawyer Wonders If Jenny Is a 'Spinster' Given Her 30-Year Age Difference with Sumit
Jenny is looking into moving home with her Indian husband, Sumit, but their large age difference sets off red flags for the American immigration system 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jenny Slatten's return to America may not be as easy as had hoped — and not just because husband Sumit Singh still isn't sold on leaving his home country of India. PEOPLE can exclusively share a sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, when Jenny has her first call with an immigration attorney and learns that her 30-year age...
Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Baby Boys Subtly Appear in Family's Thanksgiving Portraits
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share a 9-month-old son and daughter Stormi, 4, while Khloé shares a 4-month-old son and daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are keeping their baby boys close! On Thursday, various members of the famous family shared photos from their Thanksgiving celebration. One of the major highlights of the holiday decor was a wall full of portraits of each member of the family, done in a regal, Bridgerton-like style. A closer look at the wall shows that all members of...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Kelly Ripa was joined by husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are grateful to have their kids home for the holidays. The empty nesters welcomed their three children — Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25 — home for Thanksgiving. The family, also joined by some friends, had a blast as they posed for photos together throughout the night. Not only did the couple's kids pose for plenty of family photos, they also had fun joking around together. Posing dramatically...
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Kate Bosworth Says She's 'Grateful' for Justin Long in Thanksgiving Post: 'You Make Life So Much Fun'
Bosworth and Long went public with their relationship in May Kate Bosworth is taking the time to let boyfriend Justin Long know how thankful she is for him. The Informant actress, 39, dedicated a special message to her House of Darkness actor boyfriend on Instagram for Thanksgiving, and shared a carousel of snaps taken in the fall. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🧡🍂 So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong," she captioned the post. "You make life so much fun. xx" The first photo in the...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo
Meghan McCain announced last month she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving. The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest. "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump. On Wednesday, McCain —...
Kylie Jenner Confirms Son's Name Is Wolf — But Teases When She'll Share His New Name
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner may be inching closer to revealing her baby boy's name. In the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul, 25, shared that the name of her 9-month-old son, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is "still Wolf." One month after Jenner and Scott welcomed their baby boy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an announcement on her Instagram Stories that...
A Masked Singer Newcomer Pulls Out of the Competition Early: 'I Just Came to Bother Ken'
Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo challenged Snowstorm for the crown on Wednesday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer brought the scares on Thanksgiving Eve. The singing competition celebrated Fright Night on Wednesday and introduced two new contestants — Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo — to battle reigning queen Snowstorm. RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer Sir Bug a Boo took the stage first and introduced themselves with a creepy clue package. "It started when...
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving: 'Sheer Perfection'
Kathie Lee Gifford shared her love for her grandson in a comment on daughter-in-law Erika Brown Gifford' Instagram Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her family's special new addition. On Thursday, Erika Brown Gifford shared photos of her and husband Cody Gifford's son — Frank Michael, 5 months. "Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎," she captioned the shots on Instagram. "Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks ....
