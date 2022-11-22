Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12: Perine, Slayton

An injury to Joe Mixon opens up the Bengals backfield and we're hitting the waiver wire to stake our claim!

The Week 12 waiver wire report is here, and we have three Thanksgiving games on Thursday, a full slate on Sunday, and a Monday night matchup with no teams on a bye. Hopefully, that means all your best options will be available.

A few more players were added to the injury list this week, including Kyle Pitts at the already thin Tight End position. Truthfully, maybe it's a blessing in disguise as fantasy coaches won't have to make the agonizing decision whether to start or sit Pitts and instead know you'll have to gamble with a backup. There are a few tight ends on the list today that can work for streaming, but no one is a slam dunk, and you may have to make some changes along the way.

At the running back position, Joe Mixon left with a concussion, and Melvin Gordon has been dismissed. Their handcuffs are on the list today, but bigger priorities are Rachaad White, Isaiah Pacheco, and Gus Edwards if they are available. At the end of the position section, I've listed them in the "others" category as they are already rostered in more than 50% of leagues.

Similarly, with the WR position, be sure to check for Christian Watson, George Pickens, and Garrett Wilson first. If they are not available, proceed to others on the list.

Hopefully, you are set at the QB position, but there are a few players listed below in case you are in a Superflex league or will be without yours due to injuries.

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Matt Ryan (IND) FAAB up to 3%

Matt Ryan put up a dud for fantasy on Sunday, but we didn't expect a lot vs. Philadelphia. However, he almost led Indianapolis to an upset win, and he threw no interceptions despite taking four sacks. The matchup this week for him is entirely different. Pittsburgh just allowed four touchdown passes to Joe Burrow (including three to Samaje Perine- more on that later), and they continue to lead the league in passing yards allowed per game (272.2) and passing touchdowns (22). Matt Ryan has three games of 350+ yards this season and a healthy wide-receiver room. This is a good week to stream the veteran QB, who gets an extra day of rest before Monday Night Football. Ryan is available in 85% of leagues.

Taylor Heinicke (WSH) FAAB 1%

According to Ron Rivera, Heinicke is the starting QB for Washington, and this is a team that suddenly finds themselves with playoff hopes after moving to 6-5 on Sunday. Heinicke hasn't been huge for fantasy, but again his matchup this week makes him worth a flier, as the Atlanta Falcons are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game to opposing QBs. Terry McLaurin looks like a stud again, and Logan Thomas and Jahan Dotson are healthy. Add Curtis Samuel and pass-catching back Antonio Gibson in the mix, and there is a pathway for Heinicke to get you a solid floor in a two-QB league. Heinicke is available in 85% of leagues.

Kenny Pickett (PIT) FAAB 1%

Pickett finished as the QB 14 this week, and as the Steelers are often playing from behind, there could be some value in having him down the stretch. He's looking better and better each week, and I'd rather have Pickett than, say, Zach Wilson. Pickett is available in 90% of leagues.

Deshaun Watson (CLE) FAAB up to 6%

Despite Jacoby Brissett exceeding all expectations and finishing this week as the QB3 behind only Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, Watson is expected to take over the starting job for the Browns in December. This could be your last chance to stash him if you want to take a chance on a QB that hasn't played professionally in over a year but led the league in passing (4,823) in 2020. Watson is available in 55% of leagues.

Others: Marcus Mariota (ATL), Jimmy Garoppolo

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Samaje Perine (CIN) FAAB up to 9%

In case you missed it, Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow on Sunday. In the three games Ja'Marr Chase has missed, Cincinnati running backs have combined for eight total touchdowns, with half coming through the air. Mixon left during the third quarter on Sunday with a concussion, possibly leaving Perine alone in this backfield. It's a tough matchup vs. the Titans this weekend, but they have allowed a league-leading 229 receiving yards to opposing RBs across the past four weeks. The volume could easily pay off. Perine is available in 97% of leagues.

Latavius Murray (DEN) FAAB up to 8%

The Broncos released Melvin Gordon on Monday, continuing the saga in Denver. This running back room has been a disaster, as has the entire offense, but Latavius Murray is now the running back to roster if you need a warm body. Murray ran 17 times on Monday and wasn't very efficient, but he did score a touchdown. Chase Edmonds could be in play again once he is healthy, but it looks like Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack will be holding up this backfield for now. Murray is 75% available.

Cam Akers (LAR) FAAB 3%

Yes, here we are. Cam Akers is on the waiver wire, and he's even worth a grab. This Rams offense is a mess, but Akers was the clear early down back on Sunday, playing 23 of them. He ran the ball 14 times for 61 yards. We don't know why Henderson was pulled after playing only four snaps, but if Henderson isn't playing, Akers should have more opportunity. Akers is available in 75% of leagues.

Kyren Williams (LAR) FAAB 3%

Williams played all but one of the third downs on Sunday, and he played 100% of the snaps in the two-minute drill. He looks good with the ball in his hands and could be a target in deeper leagues. He's available in 72% of leagues.

Others: Rachaad White (TB), Isaiah Pacheco (KC), James Cook (BUF), Tresten Ebner (CHI), Dontrell Hilliard (TEN), Jerick McKinnon (KC), Kenneth Gainwell (PHI)

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Darius Slayton (NYG) FAAB up to 7%

Slayton saw 10 targets on Sunday and caught five passes for 84 yards finishing behind Wan'Dale Robinson as the WR1 for the day for New York. However, Robinson was seen leaving the stadium on Sunday on crutches. Slayton immediately moves to the WR1 spot with no Robinson. On the season, Slayton leads all Giants' pass-catchers with 38 targets, 413 yards, and an average of 10.87 yards per target. The matchup with Dallas this week isn't ideal, but he should get the volume in a game where the Giants are expected to play catch-up. Slayton is available in 50% of leagues.

Treylon Burks (TEN) FAAB up to 7%

Treylon Burks had the best game of his young NFL career on Thursday night, leading all Titans pass-catchers with seven catches and 111 yards on a team-high eight targets. Tennessee is still looking for a clear WR1, and Burks made his case in only his second game back from injury. This week the Titans face the Bengals, who have allowed a league-leading 12.69 yards per target across the past three contests. Burks is 80% available.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) FAAB up to 6%

DPJ logged his fifth-straight game with 60+ receiving yards, and he scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday. He is already getting the volume to be a fantasy starter, and with Deshaun Watson taking over soon, there is potential for a high ceiling. The Browns have the third-easiest schedule for fantasy wide receivers for the Week 15-17 fantasy playoffs. Peoples-Jones is available in 55% of fantasy leagues.

Watch NFL games live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Parris Campbell (IND) FAAB up to 6%

Campbell has seen 38 targets for 29 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns with a 76.3% catch rate and 7.1 yards per target in the last four games played with Matt Ryan. This slot receiver should be rostered as long as Matt Ryan is the starter. This week's matchup is especially juicy vs. a Steelers' secondary that has allowed a league-leading 202.5 yards per game to opposing wideouts and 14 total touchdowns. Campbell is available in 60% of leagues.

Skyy Moore (KC) FAAB 2%

Moore saw six targets and caught five of them for 63 yards in Sunday's contest, and now that Mecole Hardman is on the IR and Kadarius Toney is injured, there could be more opportunity for the rookie in this high-octane Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes can make any receiver look like a star in any given week, so as far as deeper-league pickups go, Moore is certainly an option. He is available in 94% of fantasy leagues.

Others: George Pickens (PIT), Christian Watson (GB), Garrett Wilson (NYJ), Josh Palmer (LAC), Mack Hollins (LVR), Corey Davis (NYJ), Justin Watson (KC), Van Jefferson (LAR)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Juwan Johnson (NO) FAAB up to 8%

Johnson has run the ninth-most routes among tight ends on the season, and he's scored five touchdowns over the past five weeks. His 30.8% target rate on routes run within ten yards of the goal-line ranks fourth at the position. It's a tough matchup this week vs. the Niners, but this is a thin position, and Johnson could easily find the end zone again. He is available in 70% of fantasy leagues.

Logan Thomas (WSH) FAAB up to 4%

Thomas saw five catches for 65 yards, leading the team in both categories, and he played 67% of the snaps on Sunday. Thomas gets the Falcons and the Giants twice in his next three matchups. Thomas is 94% available.

Foster Moreau (LVR) FAAB up to 3%

Moreau should get more opportunities with both Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow in the IR. Mostly, though, this is a thin position, and his next two matchups are the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers , both of which have been generous to the position. Moreau is available in 60% of fantasy leagues.

Others: Evan Engram (JAX), Greg Dulcich (DEN), Trey McBride (ARI)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

• Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire

• Fantasy Fallout: Another Bad Week for Running Backs

• Early Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

• Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Cowboys, Giants

• Justin Fields Could Be a Top 5 Quarterback

• Matthew Stafford in Concussion Protoco l

• MMQB: Week 11 Game Balls