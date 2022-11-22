PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of shooting his wife to death.

According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.

The man is believed to be between 5-5 and 5-7 and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Those with information should call 911.

