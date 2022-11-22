Read full article on original website
Related
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
State of Florida Treasure Hunt Has Unclaimed Money
The Florida Holiday Money Hunt, featuring unclaimed money and property, was announced by Chief Financial Office Jimmy PatronisPhoto byFlorida Department of Financial Services. With the holiday season just beginning, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
cw34.com
Florida man caught with almost 1K marijuana plants growing on his Colorado property
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS12) — A Florida man is behind bars after almost $1 million in marijuana plants were found on his property. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, located in Colorado, discovered that a man from Florida had been growing dozens of marijuana plants with the intent to sell.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
proclaimerscv.com
Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022- And Where to Find SNAP Discounts are Listed in Schedule For Food Stamps
SNAP helps and supports people or residents of low-income, unemployed, seniors with disabilities, and those who are living in fixed-income and low-income families. The Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) of the Florida Department of Children and Families is in charge of identifying SNAP eligibility and distributing funds to Florida SNAP accounts on a regular monthly basis.
Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
blackchronicle.com
Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program
New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
Higher prices and tighter restrictions will only add to Florida's property insurance crisis in 2023, says report
Reinsurance costs and availability were a problem in the Florida market before Ian.
cw34.com
Florida Lottery winner has almost 50,000 reasons to be thankful
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday's Fantasy 5 drawing is sure to bring some holiday cheer to the person who bought a winning ticket on the Treasure Coast. That ticket is now worth $48,673.48. The winner bought their ticket in Fort Pierce, at the Salim Food Mart on N. 25th...
proclaimerscv.com
Check To See If Some of Florida’s Unclaimed Money Worth $2.5 Billion Belongs To You
This week, Jimmy Patronis- the Chief Financial Officer has launched the holiday money hunt. Encouraging and motivating people and residents of Florida to check whether they have unclaimed money or property. “There is currently $2.5 billion worth of unclaimed property accounts in Florida. To spread holiday cheer and give back every last penny to its true owners, CFO Patronis is on a mission,” based on a press release issued by his office.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Black Friday shoppers line up in search of big deals in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers were out early at their favorite stores hoping to find big shopping deals on Black Friday. Despite inflation, experts predict shoppers will spend big this year. Channel 9 was invited into Orlando Premium Outlets to get an inside look at crowds lining up to shop.
Florida Laws to Change if Desantis Runs for President
Florida’s top Republican leaders agreed to change state law to aid Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential run in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis wouldn’t need to resign if he becomes the GOP nominee.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida
White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
Comments / 0