ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

State of Florida Treasure Hunt Has Unclaimed Money

The Florida Holiday Money Hunt, featuring unclaimed money and property, was announced by Chief Financial Office Jimmy PatronisPhoto byFlorida Department of Financial Services. With the holiday season just beginning, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022- And Where to Find SNAP Discounts are Listed in Schedule For Food Stamps

SNAP helps and supports people or residents of low-income, unemployed, seniors with disabilities, and those who are living in fixed-income and low-income families. The Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) of the Florida Department of Children and Families is in charge of identifying SNAP eligibility and distributing funds to Florida SNAP accounts on a regular monthly basis.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring

2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program

New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Florida Lottery winner has almost 50,000 reasons to be thankful

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday's Fantasy 5 drawing is sure to bring some holiday cheer to the person who bought a winning ticket on the Treasure Coast. That ticket is now worth $48,673.48. The winner bought their ticket in Fort Pierce, at the Salim Food Mart on N. 25th...
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Check To See If Some of Florida’s Unclaimed Money Worth $2.5 Billion Belongs To You

This week, Jimmy Patronis- the Chief Financial Officer has launched the holiday money hunt. Encouraging and motivating people and residents of Florida to check whether they have unclaimed money or property. “There is currently $2.5 billion worth of unclaimed property accounts in Florida. To spread holiday cheer and give back every last penny to its true owners, CFO Patronis is on a mission,” based on a press release issued by his office.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Laws to Change if Desantis Runs for President

Florida’s top Republican leaders agreed to change state law to aid Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential run in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis wouldn’t need to resign if he becomes the GOP nominee.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida

White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy