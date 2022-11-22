Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
The foreign minister of Belarus has died at the age of 64
Messi Leads Argentina to 2-0 Win Against Mexico
Lionel Messi delivered his first goal of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0, keeping the team’s chances of advancing past the group stages alive. Messi scored the team’s first goal in the 64th minute, with substitute Enzo Fernandez clutching a second in the 87th minute. The win has kept Argentina competitive after their shocking 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what fans expect will be the last World Cup for Messi, 35. Argentina faces Poland on Wednesday for its last match of the group stage, which will decide if the team will advance past the first round.Read it at NPR
Denmark calls on Euro 2020, Eriksen experience at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Denmark has been here before. The Danes face a tense, must-win game at the World Cup to make it through to the knockout stage, similar to what they needed to do at last year’s European Championship. In fact, it was much worse at Euro...
Prime minister: Coup thwarted in Sao Tome and Principe
SAO TOME, Sao Tome and Principe (AP) — Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe say four men are dead and two other detained following an attack on the country’s military barracks. Among the suspects is politician Delfim Neves and the prime minister is calling it a thwarted coup attempt. The attack overnight comes two months after parliamentary elections in the Central African archipelago. Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada called it “ an attack with weapons of war on the country’s armed forces.” The archipelago of Sao Tome and Principe is located near the equator about 350 kilometers (217 miles) off the western coast of Africa near Gabon. About 225,000 people live in the former Portuguese colony, according to World Bank statistics.
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometer or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn’t stay.
