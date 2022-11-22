Read full article on original website
KVOE
Search for Granada Theatre director now involving community-based search committee
The search continues for the next director of the Emporia Granada Theatre, and that search is moving into a new phase. Granada Board of Directors President Mike Helbert says the board is in the process of forming a special search committee. The creation of the search committee follows a parting...
KVOE
City manager announces new feature for CodeRed notification system; Updates potential sales of Carnegie Library and White Memorial Park
Since it went live just over two weeks ago, the City of Emporia’s new mass notification system has been put to use with significant frequency, and now more residents are able to receive those notifications. During a recent installment of KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, City Manager Trey Cocking announced...
KVOE
Walnut Turkey Day Dash returns to in-person event
Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate around friends and family. One Emporia tradition returned in-person Thursday morning with the 12th annual Walnut Turkey Day Dash. Even with the number of participants being lower than in 2019, the event is hoping with the return to in-person will help excite the community to participate in 2023.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to consider donation payment to Ignite Emporia
Lyon County commissioners have an action meeting Wednesday morning. The main order of business is possibly approving a $20,000 donation payment to Ignite Emporia, although commissioners will also look at a request for closing Americus’ Main Street between Broadway and Walnut for the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
KVOE
Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire
A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas
The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
KVOE
Weekend activities abound in Chase County for Country Christmas, Prairie Christmas events
Chase County is welcoming one and all to its annual Country Christmas. Activities begin Friday evening with the Kid’s Night Before Christmas Out in Strong City and the Country Christmas Contra Dance in Cottonwood Falls. A lot is happening Saturday:. *9 am-3 pm: Arts and crafts fair, St. Anthony’s...
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
WIBW
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
KVOE
More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
