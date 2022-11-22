ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Walnut Turkey Day Dash returns to in-person event

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate around friends and family. One Emporia tradition returned in-person Thursday morning with the 12th annual Walnut Turkey Day Dash. Even with the number of participants being lower than in 2019, the event is hoping with the return to in-person will help excite the community to participate in 2023.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commission to consider donation payment to Ignite Emporia

Lyon County commissioners have an action meeting Wednesday morning. The main order of business is possibly approving a $20,000 donation payment to Ignite Emporia, although commissioners will also look at a request for closing Americus’ Main Street between Broadway and Walnut for the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka moves forward with construction plans 30 years in the making

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years. The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford

An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire

A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
EMPORIA, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night

The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured

DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
TOPEKA, KS

