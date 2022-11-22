Read full article on original website
Turkey Trot at Manito Park brings families together
SPOKANE, Wash. — A snowy morning in Manito Park means one thing: the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is taking place. This year's cold temperatures didn't stop people from coming to the starting line. The three-mile course helped participants burn off some calories before they have their Thanksgiving meals. The...
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
Coeur d'Alene celebrates annual holiday lighting celebration
Hundreds of people flooded the streets of downtown Coeur d'Alene to watch the holiday lighting parade. The parade featured 40 different floats and marches.
‘The meal is awesome’: Community comes together to host Thanksgiving meal at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The community came together to feed those in need at Camp Hope, making sure those who may not have people to spend the holidays with have somewhere to go. Numerous churches, local businesses and neighbors from across the region volunteered their time to make it happen. At the event there was, of course, food, fellowship and a...
20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA
Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Spokane?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving. Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college. "Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in...
Two people in hospital from shed fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital after their shed caught on fire in the backyard of their home at Spokane Valley. The fire happened in the backyard of a home on North Mayhew Road in Spokane Valley. Units from the Spokane Valley Fire Department were initially called to the fire for reports of a possible illegal...
2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
Hundreds of shoppers line up at Post Falls Cabela's for Black Friday
KREM 2 News was there as doors opened at Cabela's in Post Falls, Idaho. Hundreds of shoppers were in line already, waiting to get in.
Celebrate the holidays, Inland Northwest-style, with these community events and traditions
The nights now are long and dark, but the warmth and cheer of holiday lights are here to bring joy and wonder to the season. After all, who doesn't have a cherished memory or two that centers on the magic and beauty of (what most of us call) Christmas lights?
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA
We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
'Please come to Spokane': Spokane sheriff issues invitation to governor
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has invited Gov. Jay Inslee to eastern Washington for a meeting with local government leaders; Knezovich wants a productive conversation on how to quickly and efficiently disband a large homeless camp on state land. “Governor, I’m asking you: Please come...
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Spokane?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
'We don't want anybody freezing to death' | Salvation Army speaks on changes coming to Trent shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been less than a month since the Salvation Army took over operations at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC), the new homeless shelter in Spokane. Already, big changes are being made. In partnership with the city of Spokane and Spokane County, the Salvation Army...
Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
Are there any abandoned places in Spokane?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Spokane to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
