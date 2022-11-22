ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Turkey Trot at Manito Park brings families together

SPOKANE, Wash. — A snowy morning in Manito Park means one thing: the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is taking place. This year's cold temperatures didn't stop people from coming to the starting line. The three-mile course helped participants burn off some calories before they have their Thanksgiving meals. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Spokane, WA

Spokane is a city that’s got a lot to offer. The city has numerous excellent dining, drinking, and shopping establishments. Spokane is a great destination for tourists and locals alike, whether they’re looking to experience the arts or have a good time in the town. Here are 20 restaurants you can’t miss while you’re in Spokane:
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Spokane?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving. Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college. "Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA

We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Spokane?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
SPOKANE, WA

