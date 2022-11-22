Penn State, Sean Clifford challenged by Rutgers: Film Study

Related
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
Will Penn State football get Olu Fashanu and Joey Porter Jr., back on the field this season?
Penn State coach James Franklin revealed on Tuesday that receiver Parker Washington will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. It is believed to be due to injury. But, the leader of the Lions did not directly say that during his final regular season news conference of the year at Beaver Stadium.
No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s regular-season finale matchup with Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) face the unranked Spartans (5-6, 3-5) at Beaver Stadium, and the Land Grant Trophy game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FS1.
Penn State redshirt subject settled, mostly, as season wraps
With two games left in Penn State’s 2022 season, the redshirt picture is settled. Well, it almost is, anyway. Bringing in a 25-man recruiting haul last year, 10 Nittany Lion first-year players have appeared in more than four games. On offense, Nicholas Singleton, Omari Evans, and Kaytron Allen have...
Dan Lanning shares impressions of Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson
In his first season as the Oregon head coach, Dan Lanning has a chance to lead the Ducks to the PAC-12 Championship Game. To do that, Oregon will either need Washington to lose or to beat Oregon State. It would be best to beat Oregon State and control your own destiny. However, the Beavers are a very tough opponent.
Rapid Recap: Kansas State shows toughness by advancing to championship
Markquis Nowell shined once again for Kansas State in the win over Nevada. The point guard totaled 29 points and 11 rebounds and took over at the end of regulation and overtime when K-State needed it the most. Nowell also became just the fifth player in Wildcat history to have...
Who Has Better High School Football: Michigan Or Ohio?
Michigan and Ohio debate over who's better in literally EVERYTHING. One of the longest debated topics is high school football and who is better. Well, Detroit King, the No. 1 high school football team in Michigan visited Moeller High School, the No.1 team in Ohio. Both teams have well-known reputations...
Jim Harbaugh confirms 'third base' remark was about Ryan Day; Ohio State coach comments at press conference
Michigan Wolverines football beat down Ryan Day‘s Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27 in Ann Arbor last season. After the game, Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year, said, “Some people who are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t,” in response to a question about bulletin-board material and how much it spurred the Maize and Blue on.
WATCH: Jameson Williams shows off familiar speed during pregame warmups after practicing this week
Jameson Williams’ road to his Detroit Lions debut took a new turn on Thursday. He was seen running routes prior to Detroit’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Williams tore his ACL during the national championship last year, but Detroit still wound up selecting him in the first...
Transfer portal breakdown: On3 transfer power rankings after Week 12
Here is our 12th set of rankings of college football’s most impactful transfers. This considers all four-year transfers, not just those who changed teams this offseason. First is an overall transfer ranking; following that are position-by-position transfer breakdowns. These rankings fluctuate weekly. Among the big movers this week:. +...
Paul Finebaum, First Take crew debate Playoff pandemonium if LSU wins SEC title
College football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the set of First Take to debate the College Football Playoff with Stephen A. Smith and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. They quickly got into a heated debate about what to do with LSU if the Tigers managed to pull off an upset over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: Michigan State-Penn State
On the last week of the regular season, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 in Big Ten) will travel to No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 in Big Ten) in a Week 13 college football matchup. Michigan State is looking to collect a win and become bowl eligible, all while spoiling an impressive season and quality bowl game opportunity by Penn State.
Five reasons for Penn State football fans to be thankful on Thanksgiving Day
Happy Thanksgiving, Penn State fans! We hope you are enjoying the day with friends, family, or others you’re close with. And, if not, we appreciate you joining us here on this day. The Nittany Lions practiced early Thursday morning and will spend the rest of the day with family...
BWI Photos: Penn State's Nov. 23 Practice
Penn State is just a few days out from its final game of the 2022 season against Michigan State. The Spartans are still fighting for bowl eligibility at 5-6, but the Nittany Lions are also an 18-point favorite. Anything other than a sizable win against a shorthanded Michigan State squad would be seen as a letdown.
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich reveal biggest beneficiaries of Tennessee falling out of CFP contention
Considering they didn’t even have a spot in their conference championship game,. entered last weekend sitting as pretty as any playoff contender. All the Volunteers needed to do was win their final three and wait for another team to slip up. Instead, they did the slipping in a surprising 63-38 result against South Carolina.
Spencer Rattler calls out ‘unfair treatment’ of DJ Uiagalelei at Clemson
There are a lot of similarities between South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and DJ Uiagalelei at Clemson besides the fact that they’re playing one another on Saturday. These are both five-star quarterbacks, in the Class of 2019 and 2020 respectively, who never lived up to expectations. Because of this, they’ve both received their fair share of criticism in recent years.
Graham Harrell shares conversation with JT Daniels after being benched
For JT Daniels, West Virginia is his third school. It represents a chance to be the starter and finally live up to his potential after losing the starting job twice, at USC and Georgia. Things haven’t always come easy at West Virginia, though, leading Neal Brown, Graham Harrell, and the West Virginia coaching staff to decide to bench him against Kansas State.
A holiday homecoming for Michigan State football LB Cal Haladay at Penn State
EAST LANSING — Cal Haladay grew up an hour and a half from Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. And Michigan State football’s trip there will be a homecoming in many ways. His brother and two sisters both went to school in Happy Valley. Their father, Greg, was an All-American heavyweight wrestler for the Nittany Lions from 1986-90. Together, they all saw plenty of football among the cacophonous 106,000-plus fans who religiously make the trek to the mountains of Central Pennsylvania.
Penn State-Michigan State Tickets Are, Well, Affordable
While Michigan-Ohio State tickets are running as high as $6,000, Penn State fans can spend $10 to get into Beaver Stadium on Saturday and receive change. Tickets for Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State are running as low as $8, according to SI Tickets. Which means that service charges will run fans more than the ticket itself. Still, it's an affordable day out for the Nittany Lions' last regular season game of 2022.
Rounding up Ohio State-Michigan predictions
ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Columbus. Fox’s “Big Noon” will be in Columbus. All eyes will be on the experts’ picks leading up to the top-three showdown in Ohio Stadium Saturday. But media members around the country are making picks for the...
