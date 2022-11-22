ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run

California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Freeway crash leaves one dead in Orange County

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – A person was killed during a traffic crash this morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash involved a Hyundai and...
SANTA ANA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe

Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
EASTVALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon

Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway

IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
IRWINDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County

One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont

Authorities today identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.    The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the The post Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA

