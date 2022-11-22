Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
GTA suspect runs into South Gate neighborhood after chase ends in crash
A suspect fled into a South Gate neighborhood after leading authorities on a dangerous chase on freeways and surface streets.
NBC Los Angeles
30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
2urbangirls.com
Freeway crash leaves one dead in Orange County
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – A person was killed during a traffic crash this morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash involved a Hyundai and...
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Woman Riding Wheeled Apparatus In Roadway Struck By Hit & Run Driver
11.21.2022 | 11:46 PM | GARDEN GROVE – A woman was rushed to a hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver as she piloted a wheeled apparatus down a street, late Monday night. The woman and her wheeled apparatus were found down in northbound lanes of Euclid Street...
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police recovered two stolen cars and 75 car keys and arrested two suspects
The Tustin Police night shift patrol officers arrested the occupants of two stolen vehicles and made a disturbing discovery. The auto theft suspects had 75 different car keys with them and a screwdriver that can also be used to steal cars. The stolen cars were returned to their owners but...
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
foxla.com
Two arrested after being caught on video killing, mutilating stray cat in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Two people were arrested after they were caught on surveillance video killing a stray cat in the parking lot of a Pomona business. On Nov. 15 around 9:40 p.m., two men stop their vehicle in front of CFR Patio at 560 Union Avenue and shoot one of the cats in the parking lot… killing it.
Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall
A chase involving a stolen car just ended in Downtown Long Beach. The post Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon
Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County
One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
newyorkbeacon.com
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont
Authorities today identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the The post Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
