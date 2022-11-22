Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.

