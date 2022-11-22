Newsstand: Four impressive streaks for Notre Dame football

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Notre Dame’s frustrating 3-3 start to the 2022 season, the Fighting Irish have rattled off five straight victories, and while doing that, they continued four streaks.

1. Notre Dame has won 19 consecutive games in the month of November. The last Irish loss in the 11th month of the year came on Nov. 25, 2017 against Stanford 38-20.

2. The Irish have rattled off 28 straight regular-season wins against ACC programs. The Irish fell 34-10 against Clemson in 2020 in the ACC Championship game and against the Tigers in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, but again, this streak is only accounting for regular season wins. The last ACC regular season loss came against Miami in 2017.

3. Notre Dame has won six consecutive contests on senior day. The last loss was in 2016 against Virginia Tech. In the tweet below, Notre Dame says it’s five straight senior day wins, but it’s in fact six.

4. The Irish have also posted back-to-back shutout victories on senior day. Notre Dame blasted Boston College 44-0 Saturday and crushed Georgia Tech 55-0 a year ago.

Notre Dame tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

“To be a part of this rivalry for the last game of the year, there’s a lot on the line for both teams. This is a huge rivalry for us. It goes back many years, to the 1920s. There’s a different feeling about this one. I can feel it among our program and our players. I knew it last year, but this year, being at the end of the year you can really feel it.”

Headlines of the Day

