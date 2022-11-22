ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsstand: Four impressive streaks for Notre Dame football

By Mike Singer
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Notre Dame’s frustrating 3-3 start to the 2022 season, the Fighting Irish have rattled off five straight victories, and while doing that, they continued four streaks.

1. Notre Dame has won 19 consecutive games in the month of November. The last Irish loss in the 11th month of the year came on Nov. 25, 2017 against Stanford 38-20.

2. The Irish have rattled off 28 straight regular-season wins against ACC programs. The Irish fell 34-10 against Clemson in 2020 in the ACC Championship game and against the Tigers in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, but again, this streak is only accounting for regular season wins. The last ACC regular season loss came against Miami in 2017.

3. Notre Dame has won six consecutive contests on senior day. The last loss was in 2016 against Virginia Tech. In the tweet below, Notre Dame says it’s five straight senior day wins, but it’s in fact six.

4. The Irish have also posted back-to-back shutout victories on senior day. Notre Dame blasted Boston College 44-0 Saturday and crushed Georgia Tech 55-0 a year ago.

Notre Dame tweets of the Day

Sign up for Blue & Gold and On3 for the latest Irish athletics coverage, insider recruiting notes, and more! It’s just $10 until the start of next football season for new subscribers. More information can be found on our subscriptions page.

Quote of the Day

“To be a part of this rivalry for the last game of the year, there’s a lot on the line for both teams. This is a huge rivalry for us. It goes back many years, to the 1920s. There’s a different feeling about this one. I can feel it among our program and our players. I knew it last year, but this year, being at the end of the year you can really feel it.”

Headlines of the Day

Commit tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

3-2-1 post-Boston College: A touching bond, the Irish success secret, a prediction omission (Todd Burlage, Blue & Gold)

Observations from rewatching Notre Dame’s win over Boston College: How a run-heavy plan still kept the Eagles guessing (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

The Gold Standard: Nuggets from Notre Dame’s recruiting weekend, insight on Kenny Minchey (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Updates: Head coach Marcus Freeman Nov. 21 press conference (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame releases depth chart for USC game (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Where ND recruits stand in updated 2023 On300 rankings (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

ND football injury report: Starting corner questionable vs. USC (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

ND quarterback column: Making sense of the Steve Angeli, Tyler Buchner situations (Tyler Horka, Blue & Gold)

Updated 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings (Drew Schott, On3)

Marcus Freeman endorses playoff games at home stadiums (Kaiden Smith, On3)

247Sports

Stan Smagala: Notre Dame’s Longshot Hero

Stan Smagala anticipated an out-route by USC wide receiver John Jackson. That’s where Trojan quarterback Rodney Peete threw the football. Smagala was there; Jackson wasn’t. And so 64 yards later, Notre Dame’s 5-foot-10, 184-pound cornerback out of Chicago was in the Los Angeles Coliseum end zone, celebrating with...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner

On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

10 Keys to a Notre Dame Victory Over USC

How do the Irish pull off the upset? Despite the Trojans’ overwhelming offense, there are chinks in the armor. The Trojans are allowing 4.57 yards per rushing attempt, which ranks 102nd nationally. Opponents have gashed the middle of USC’s defensive front at times. They’ve also broken contain on the edge. UCLA had 204 yards on the ground and 5.5 yards per attempt. Arizona averaged 6.3 yards per its 26 carries. Washington State averaged five yards per its 29 totes. Oregon State averaged 4.9, Fresno State 5.1, and Stanford 4.9 (with 221 yards). The 21 rushing touchdowns allowed by the Trojans ranks 102nd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
