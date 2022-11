Rick Barnes explained the next steps for Julian Phillips on Tuesday, before No. 22 Tennessee had its first workout in the Bahamas before the Battle 4 Atlantis. “With Julian,” he said of his five-star freshman wing, “I think the biggest thing is still understanding the speed and how quick he is going to have to move. How quick he is going to have to move both offense and defense.”

