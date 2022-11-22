ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Analyzing every Notre Dame freshman LB Jaylen Sneed snap vs. Boston College

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ki8S_0jJpu10A00
Jaylen Sneed was an On3 five-star recruit in the 2022 class. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame got to break in several freshmen in a big win over Boston College. That included Jaylen Sneed. Here's a look at his performance.

