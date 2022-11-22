Analyzing every Notre Dame freshman LB Jaylen Sneed snap vs. Boston College
Notre Dame got to break in several freshmen in a big win over Boston College. That included Jaylen Sneed. Here's a look at his performance.
Notre Dame got to break in several freshmen in a big win over Boston College. That included Jaylen Sneed. Here's a look at his performance.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0