Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
Your coworkers aren't less productive because they're 'quiet quitting.' They're just new to the job.
"Quiet quitting" isn't to blame for recent dips in worker productivity, an economist says. Instead it's "actual quitting."
Workplace automation could affect income inequality even more than we thought
"So-so automation" benefits companies far more than workers. Deposit PhotosA new study from MIT and Boston University argues workplace automation is even more problematic than previous research shows.
