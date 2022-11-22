Bridgeport High School senior Phil Reed has been named the Big 10 Conference Offensive Player of the Year as selected by Big 10 coaches and administrators. Reed helped lead the Indians to a 9-3 record and a spot in the Class AAA quarterfinals by rushing for 1,136 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 carries. Reed also threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and if he wasn’t occupied by having the ball in his hands he was delivering bone-crushing blocks – an aspect all backs in the Indians’ single-wing are expected to do.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO