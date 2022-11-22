ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: BHS Boys Basketball Team Getting Ready for Upcoming Season

The Bridgeport High School boys basketball has been hard at work in practice in preparation for the 2022-23 season which will tip off on Dec. 10 at Hampshire. The first home game is scheduled for Dec. 13 against University. Photos of a recent practice available in a gallery below by...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Tribe's Reed Named Big 10 Offensive Player of Year; BHS Lands 11 on All-Conference Team

Bridgeport High School senior Phil Reed has been named the Big 10 Conference Offensive Player of the Year as selected by Big 10 coaches and administrators. Reed helped lead the Indians to a 9-3 record and a spot in the Class AAA quarterfinals by rushing for 1,136 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 carries. Reed also threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and if he wasn’t occupied by having the ball in his hands he was delivering bone-crushing blocks – an aspect all backs in the Indians’ single-wing are expected to do.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Why Bridgeport? Introduction to an Occasional Blog

Editor's Note: This is the first of several blog that will show up at random intervals on Connect-Bridgeport that are written by Council member Jon Griffith who is also a retired educator and coach from Bridgeport High School. Why Bridgeport?. Chance, destiny, or providence? No one knows for certain which...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Just Days Away, Light Up Night Promises a Magical Holiday Time

We’re five days out from what residents have called the most magical night of the year. Thursday is Light Up Night; the evening when the city Christmas tree is lit, the sky lights up with fireworks and holiday music fills the air. Nearly 50 members of the Associated Businesses...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy