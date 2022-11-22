Read full article on original website
Photos: BHS Boys Basketball Team Getting Ready for Upcoming Season
The Bridgeport High School boys basketball has been hard at work in practice in preparation for the 2022-23 season which will tip off on Dec. 10 at Hampshire. The first home game is scheduled for Dec. 13 against University. Photos of a recent practice available in a gallery below by...
Four BHS Volleyball Players on AAA All-State Team; Martin on First Team, Smell Second Team Captain
Four Bridgeport High School volleyball players have picked up Class AAA All-State honors as the all-state team was announced on Friday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Leading the way is senior standout Alexa Martin, who recently signed her letter-of-intent to continue her career at Fairmont State. Martin is...
Tribe's Reed Named Big 10 Offensive Player of Year; BHS Lands 11 on All-Conference Team
Bridgeport High School senior Phil Reed has been named the Big 10 Conference Offensive Player of the Year as selected by Big 10 coaches and administrators. Reed helped lead the Indians to a 9-3 record and a spot in the Class AAA quarterfinals by rushing for 1,136 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 carries. Reed also threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and if he wasn’t occupied by having the ball in his hands he was delivering bone-crushing blocks – an aspect all backs in the Indians’ single-wing are expected to do.
Time Travel: The "Old" Bridgeport Dairy Queen and a Visit to West Virginia from Jack Dempsey in 1932
Who remembers when the Dairy Queen was located on the opposite side of Main Street? This is before it became the Bridgeport Dairy King and today the building hosts East of Chicago Pizza. This photo is believed to be from the mid-1980s. And the advertisement is that "We Have Chocolate." Anyone know details about the other business shown?
Why Bridgeport? Introduction to an Occasional Blog
Editor's Note: This is the first of several blog that will show up at random intervals on Connect-Bridgeport that are written by Council member Jon Griffith who is also a retired educator and coach from Bridgeport High School. Why Bridgeport?. Chance, destiny, or providence? No one knows for certain which...
Just Days Away, Light Up Night Promises a Magical Holiday Time
We’re five days out from what residents have called the most magical night of the year. Thursday is Light Up Night; the evening when the city Christmas tree is lit, the sky lights up with fireworks and holiday music fills the air. Nearly 50 members of the Associated Businesses...
ToquiNotes: Recalling Life of Bridgeport's Robert Allen and the Immeasurable Impact He Made on the City
A few times in this very blog, I have talked about individuals who are responsible for the growth and prosperity the City of Bridgeport has encountered now for decades. At times, I have even talked about a “Mount Rushmore” of great leaders in the city’s history. If...
