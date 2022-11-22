Read full article on original website
Argentina have beaten Mexico 2-0 and Lionel Messi was instrumental.
Lionel Messi delivered his first goal of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0, keeping the team’s chances of advancing past the group stages alive. Messi scored the team’s first goal in the 64th minute, with substitute Enzo Fernandez clutching a second in the 87th minute. The win has kept Argentina competitive after their shocking 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what fans expect will be the last World Cup for Messi, 35. Argentina faces Poland on Wednesday for its last match of the group stage, which will decide if the team will advance past the first round.Read it at NPR
What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder Enzo Fernández closed the door shut with a beautiful curling strike in the 87th minute. Lionel Messi, who scored the...
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was...
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer is living up to his title in Qatar. Enner Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup in Ecuador’s 2-0 win...
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia, saying it was responsible for a "crime against humanity" as Ukraine continues to suffer relentless missile strikes against its energy infrastructure.
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometer or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn’t stay.
