Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
Man found dead with gunshot wounds after rollover collision in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Friday. Just after 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast after receiving multiple reports of gunfire and a rollover collision. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a...
q13fox.com
‘Extremely disappointed’: Mother says deputies didn't investigate after her son died in hit-and-run
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) released a photo showing the make and model of a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run. A woman's 31-year-old son was killed in that crash, and over the weekend, she told FOX 13 that deputies were not investigating it.
11-Year-Old Shot During Black Friday Road Rage Incident in Western Washington
TACOMA - Police are investigating a Friday road rage incident in western Washington that ended with a 11-year-old being shot and seriously injured. Exact details regarding what led to the road rage encounter are still being determined, but at one point, witnesses say one driver opened fire toward another, striking an 11-year-old child sitting in a rear passenger seat.
At Least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tacoma early Friday morning. TheTacoma Police Department stated that the accident happened near Pacific Avenue, close to South End in Tacoma at around 7 a.m. Officers confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. The identity and condition of...
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless,...
KOMO News
11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
riviera-maya-news.com
Couple killed after being shot on Tulum road
Tulum, Q.R. — Two people were found shot inside an SUV in Tulum. The man and woman were discovered Saturday night on a dirt road in colonia 2 de Octubre of Tulum. According to information obtained, the couple were shot around 7:00 p.m. by subjects on a motorcycle. Police received the report of the shooting and arrived to find both inside the vehicle.
22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
q13fox.com
Investigators release picture of suspect car in deadly hit-and-run in Parkland
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released a photo of a deadly hit-and-run suspect's vehicle. The incident happened in Parkland, Washington. Anyone with information is urged to contact the PCSD or Crime Stoppers at the number at the end of the video.
riviera-maya-news.com
Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer
Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
q13fox.com
Burglars target Seattle delis, drive through front door
A stolen van drove through multiple delis in Madrona. The smash and grab suspects are still on the run.
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
q13fox.com
Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash
Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
rentonreporter.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
Comments / 0