KOMO News

11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
TACOMA, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Couple killed after being shot on Tulum road

Tulum, Q.R. — Two people were found shot inside an SUV in Tulum. The man and woman were discovered Saturday night on a dirt road in colonia 2 de Octubre of Tulum. According to information obtained, the couple were shot around 7:00 p.m. by subjects on a motorcycle. Police received the report of the shooting and arrived to find both inside the vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Canadian formally charged in murder of Tulum police officer

Tulum, Q.R. — A Canadian man has been formally charged with the death of a Tulum police officer. On Tuesday, the FGE reported on the official charges laid against Canadian Patrick “C” “for his probable participation in the crimes of qualified homicide against a municipal police officer and attempted homicide against eight more agents.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash

Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA

