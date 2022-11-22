Republican who supported Trump’s impeachment reelected

Rep. David Valadao will earn reelection in California’s District 22 after holding off Democrat Rudy Salas in one of the last races to be called in this year’s U.S. House race.

Just four of the 435 seats are left to be called as of Tuesday morning.

Valadao, along with Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington, will be the only two Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump last year to remain in the House. Eight others either opted not to seek reelection or lost in a primary.

"President Trump was, without question, a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on January 6 by encouraging masses of rioters to incite violence on elected officials, staff members, and our representative democracy as a whole," Valadao said.

Valadao ran in a swing district that voted him out in 2018, only for him to regain the seat two years later. Even though Valadao won in 2020, President Joe Biden carried the district by double digits, indicating many voters put both Valadao and Biden on their ballots in 2020.

Dave’s Redistricting suggests the district is more Democratic than before, giving the party a 58-40 edge over Republicans.

With his win, Valadao gives Republicans at least 219 seats in the next Congress. Of the four uncalled seats, the GOP leads in three.