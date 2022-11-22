In Health Care, it’s always “do more with less”. Less time, staff, testing, treatment. Medicine as business is fraught with frustration and exasperation. Workers at every level are systematically being pushed to their breaking points by managers who continually fail to consider their needs and welfare.
You can only push people so far….hospitals need to put patients before ridiculous profits. Make cuts at the top & treat your staff well; without them you are nothing.
I quit 8 yrs ago. Salary wasn’t nearly competitive, always disrespected. Administration making way too much for doing not nearly enough. Never looking back.
