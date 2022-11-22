ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who is the best offensive skill player in North Florida?

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA- When you look around the Sunshine State for some of the top offensive high school football players, you have to make a stop over to the 904 for some of the best.

It’s not just the Jacksonville areas, though, as surrounding counties like Baker, Clay, Columbia and Nassau also feature some of the most talented offensive skill players in the state.

We’ve gone far and wide when it comes to seeking out the best offensive football players in North Florida and we put together a list of 10 players that stood out this 2022 season. Take a look at our list and then give us your vote on who is the best offensive skill player in North Florida.

Darnell Rogers, Trinity Christian : The first of the two-headed monster at running back for the Conquerors is Rogers, who has had a strong Junior campaign. The junior has rushed for 1,031 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Treyaun Webb, Trinity Christian : Webb is the other running back of the two-head monster at Trinity Christian Academy. The senior running back has rushed for 997 yards and a team-high 18 touchdowns.

Colin Hurley, Trinity Christian : Though the LSU commitment missed three games this season, the quarterback still had some of the best numbers in Jacksonville. Hurley threw for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Marcelis Tate, Fletcher : The dual-threat quarterback is being pursued by several Power Five programs and there’s many reasons to like the junior. Tate, a USF commitment, has thrown for 1,771 yards, 12 touchdowns and also rushed for 709, eight scores.

Laython Biddle, Bartram Trail : Biddle has been the Bears’ primary option on offense for the region finalist. Bartram Trail’s go-to-guy has rushed for 1,325 yards, 24 touchdowns and also has 230 receiving yards.

Jaime Ffrench, Mandarin : One of the most dynamic wide receivers in the Jacksonville area is French, who as a sophomore electrified. Ffrench’s stats were solid, with 44 catches for 671 yards, five touchdowns. He also has offers from Alabama, Florida and FSU.

Tramell Jones, Mandarin : The Mustangs’ signal caller helped lead the No. 8 seed in Class 3M to a district championship. Jones ended up completing 161-of-277 passes for 2,310 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Ty Jones, Bolles : The sophomore running back has been a driving force in helping lift the Bulldogs into the region final. Jones has rushed for 994 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season.

Jordan Bean, Sandalwood : One of Jacksonville’s leading rushers had a terrific 2022 season for the Saints. Bean rushed for 1,403 yards, six touchdowns and added 176 receiving, two scores.

Orel Gray, University Christian : Gray was the top running back in terms of statistics in 2022, but the senior is arguably done the most for his team offensively. The running back has scored 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,739 yards.

Cam Smith, Baker County : A dynamic, powerful and quick running back, Smith was Baker County’s top running back. For the region finalists, Smith has rushed for 1,590 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

TJ Lane, Middleburg : Talk about putting the team on your proverbial back. Lane did just that for the Broncos as he rushed for 1,986 yards of the team’s 3,360 overall. The senior also scored 18 touchdowns.

Chris Turner, Yulee : The senior signal caller had a tremendous final season in his prep career for the Hornets. Turner completed 206-of-327 passes for 2,226 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Corey Scott, Episcopal School : When it comes to yardage receiving through the air, Scott was tops in the 904. The senior caught 52 passes for 1,076 yards and 10 scores.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

JACKSONVILLE, FL
HAWTHORNE, FL
Scorebook Live

