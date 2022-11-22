Read full article on original website
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The US is quietly asking major banks like JPMorgan and Citi to keep doing business with some Russian firms, report says
US officials asked major banks to maintain ties with Russian companies, Bloomberg reported. Its report said banks were asked to keep dealing with firms that are partly exempt from sanctions. JPMorgan and Citigroup were said to be those approached by the US government. US officials are quietly asking major banks...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
findingfarina.com
What Is the Average Credit Score in America?
When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began
Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
