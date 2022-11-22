ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

linknky.com

NKU women fall at Bowling Green

The Northern Kentucky women’s basketball team ventured just under three hours north on Interstate 75 hoping to earn a win. But the Norse (3-2 overall) came up short 76-68 against the Bowling Green Falcons (4-1) at the Stroh Center on Wednesday. Both of NKU’s losses have come on the road against Mid-American Conference opponents.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati High School Football Round-Up: Moeller, Kings fall

Neither of Cincinnati’s two teams playing in Friday night state semi-final action were able to move on to Canton next week as both Moeller and Kings fell in close affairs. Moeller’s bid for a trip to Canton and the DI state championship game next week came up one win short as they dropped a tough one versus Springfield, 28-24.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Breeon Ishmail, 3-star LB from 2023 class, makes B1G commitment

Breeon Ishmail, a 3-star linebacker from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Michigan Friday morning. Ishmail, a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, is the No. 71 linebacker in the nation and the No. 25 player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. He also received offers from Cincinnati, Akron, Bowling Green and Colorado State before landing at Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
linknky.com

Beechwood rolls to a third straight state title game

One of the reasons that the Beechwood Tigers will be returning to UK’s Kroger Field next Friday for their third straight Class 2A championship game is a simple rule the Fort Mitchell guys live by: No surprises. At least not for the Tigers, anyway. You may be surprised, the...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Newport Central Catholic falls at Pikeville in state semifinals

The Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds relied on their quickness up front to run around bigger defensive linemen and create havoc in the backfield. It helped the Thoroughbreds (11-3 overall) make it to the Kentucky Class 1A football state semifinals. But the state’s top-ranked Pikeville Panthers (11-2) have linemen on both...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

NKY High School Football Round-Up: Beechwood back in finals

It was semi-final weekend around the Bluegrass State with trips to next week’s state title games on the line. Three Northern Kentucky teams were alive to start the night, but by time the dust settled only one advanced. CLASS 2A. BEECHWOOD 48, LLOYD 0. The clock struck midnight on...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation

Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?. The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility. “(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio....
LINCOLN, NE
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

NKY officials grapple with safety challenges for cyclists, pedestrians

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Nothing has generated a widespread call to action for safer footpaths and bike routes across Northern Kentucky like the death of multiple pedestrians in a single weekend in August.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
DRY RIDGE, KY

