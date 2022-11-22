Read full article on original website
2022 FIFA WORLD CUP: Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0 As Lionel Messi Shines
Argentina have beaten Mexico 2-0 and Lionel Messi was instrumental.
Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win but Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will be sent home packing if Mexico grabs the win, making for a shocking turn of events to start the 2022 World Cup.
Lionel Messi delivered his first goal of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0, keeping the team’s chances of advancing past the group stages alive. Messi scored the team’s first goal in the 64th minute, with substitute Enzo Fernandez clutching a second in the 87th minute. The win has kept Argentina competitive after their shocking 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what fans expect will be the last World Cup for Messi, 35. Argentina faces Poland on Wednesday for its last match of the group stage, which will decide if the team will advance past the first round.Read it at NPR
