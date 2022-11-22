ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Live blog: Vikings hang on to beat Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) are on a short week after a lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (6-4) are visiting U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since 2018 when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
MINNESOTA STATE
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Shop small, local this Saturday in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year again to fuel up on leftover turkey sandwiches and head out to shop small and local for this year's Small Business Saturday. Whether it's the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or a little something for yourself, check out the list below for deals and events happening Nov. 26 across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings

MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student

Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
mprnews.org

As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers

Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Uptown businesses announce changes, closings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
WOODBURY, MN
