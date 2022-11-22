Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Live blog: Vikings hang on to beat Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings (8-2) are on a short week after a lopsided loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (6-4) are visiting U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since 2018 when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
'I'm still the same': Student-athlete paralyzed during football game continues rehab
DENVER — Sept. 29, 2022 — that's the day Ethan Glynn arrived at Craig Hospital near Denver, leaving “Why me?” behind. It's there that the 15-year-old is learning how to truly live in his new reality. This is what courage looks like. “How would you describe...
'I remember all of it': Bloomington teen looks back on 'one-in-a-billion' play that left him paralyzed
DENVER — Ethan Glynn was super excited to play in his first freshman football game for Bloomington Jefferson in early September. But excitement, in an instant, changed to disbelief and heartbreaking sadness as Ethan was injured making a tackle. “Describe the play the way what happened. What do you...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Shop small, local this Saturday in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year again to fuel up on leftover turkey sandwiches and head out to shop small and local for this year's Small Business Saturday. Whether it's the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or a little something for yourself, check out the list below for deals and events happening Nov. 26 across the Twin Cities metro.
COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
Fire destroys home in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
MN Attorney General Ellison opens public comment on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that the public can now comment on the proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. Ellison says he's heard many concerns from "nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers...
Another gun found in a Robbinsdale area school
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Robbinsdale Area Schools and Crystal Police confirm another incident of a gun brought to school in the Robbinsdale district, the fourth such report in recent weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday at Neill Elementary School in Crystal. Police said staff members working with the Adventure Club...
mprnews.org
As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers
Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
Uptown businesses announce changes, closings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
