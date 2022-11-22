ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City-area World Cup fans voice frustration with Qatar, FIFA

By Daniela Leon
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHMZA_0jJpt4c800

The World Cup is back and fans in the Kansas City area flocked to the Power and Light District on Monday to cheer on Team USA following an eight-year hiatus.

However, controversy continues over Qatar being named host city, with human rights groups accusing the country of being responsible for the injury and death of thousands.

Local soccer fans say they're frustrated this year's World Cup is taking place in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal, with a punishment of up to three years in prison.

“I think I will continue to watch the games but (I'm) very disappointed with how many people had to die and sacrifice for the World Cup to take place in Qatar,” said Tricia Proctor.

It’s been days since a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and fans say the situation is top of mind and hope FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, does better.

“FIFA is corrupt (and) it's a shame,” said Ryan Michael.

FIFA has deflected questions about the alleged human rights violations in Qatar. Qatari officials have previously said they are "committed to engaging collaboratively and constructively to further improve standards for all migrant workers in Qatar.”

American Outlaws, the unofficial US Soccer Team support group, is also vocal about their frustrations with FIFA but is not letting their selection stop them from cheering on the red, white and blue.

"We don't support a lot of what FIFA says and does and what they stand for," said Pete Kalwei with American Outlaws. "We certainly do not support it being in Qatar, but we have a lot of people here who haven't been able to get together for this friends strangers, we're all gonna be here to share on the team and the players as much as we don't like what's going on over there,"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

13 Liberty athletes sign their national letter of intent

LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, athletes across the country signed their national letter of intent to their future colleges. In the local community, 13 athletes from Liberty High School signed their letters to participate in collegiate athletics.
LIBERTY, MO
kcur.org

Deeper than Golubski: A culture of corruption defined the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Chapter 6: Untouchable. Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, had been sounding alarms about detective Roger Golubski and corruption in the police department for decades. But city leaders did nothing, and Golubski retired in peace while the families of his victims mourned. It wasn’t until a year after KCUR started working on this podcast that the FBI finally arrested Golubski — on just a fraction of his alleged crimes. What does justice even look like after all this time?
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Storm will spread rain in by late Saturday in Kansas City region

A storm system is forming over Mexico and heading our way. Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday evening. Heavy rain is possible, and it looks cloudy for the Chiefs game. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing skies and much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 31°
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy