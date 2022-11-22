Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced
Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man caught with defaced semi-automatic handgun during Bayonne traffic stop
A man was caught with a defaced semi-automatic handgun during a Bayonne traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said. Antril P. Neal, 30, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of narcotic paraphernalia,. possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm for an...
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Paterson man shot multiple times in Oak Street shooting
A city man was shot multiple times in a shooting on Oak Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 30, was struck by gunfire on Oak and Chestnut streets at around 10:18 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Tragedy strikes Bayonne Police Department again: Sergeant dies in home
The city of Bayonne and its police department is in mourning again, after the sudden passing of 54-year-old Sgt. Robert Skalski. The 24-year veteran of department died at his Bayonne home Monday morning, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a social media post, 10 days after Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died at the age of 61.
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
Local watchdog group calls out city officials for “Double Dipping”
The local government watchdog group CivicJC has called out city officials for holding more than one job in Jersey City or for Hudson County, known as “double dipping,” taking aim at the administration of Mayor Steven Fulop. Esther Wintner, the president of CivicJC and the author of a...
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
hudsontv.com
JERSEY CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH HINDERING HOBOKEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. A Jersey City woman has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Demetria Huggins, 38, is...
Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police
A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Bomb threat made to JetBlue flight to Newark; Person taken into custody and plane cleared
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A bomb squad greeted a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Newark on Wednesday after authorities were alerted to a possible security threat, officials said. No injuries were reported, according to Port Authority. A person was taken into custody. Police have not yet publicly identified the individual or specified what the charges […]
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash
A Ramsey motorist was intoxicated when her SUV hit a median and she kept going, Franklin Lakes police said. Alyson Allen, 42, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango that hit the concrete divider on Parsons Pond Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
nj1015.com
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
Comments / 2