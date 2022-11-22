Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call
Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Illness Working Way Through Team
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) look to rebound against the state of Pennsylvania this week after losing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and now hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football in Week 12. The Colts practiced on Wednesday, had a walkthrough on Thursday, and then will practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction to Ohio State’s Blowout Loss to Michigan
The noted Buckeyes fan didn’t hold back while weighing in on his team’s performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish
This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson chats with the media after rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans QB Change: Kyle Allen Has Words Of Advice To Davis Mills
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Allen revealed that he understands the disappointment Mills is going through. But he believes Mills' benching will help him in the long run.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable. The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Kiffin Tells Ole Miss Officials He Won’t Take Auburn
On Friday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that he intends to stay with the Rebels, rather than take the open job at Auburn. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, he has reiterated as much to officials and staff members at his current school. Kiffin has been heavily connected...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report has listed four players questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. After completing their final practice session of the week, the team reported defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and recently added, running back Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable this weekend in Seattle.
Dabo Swinney Addresses Loss to Gamecocks and Not Getting Klubnik in
Clemson fell at home in its regular-season finale to South Carolina, 31-30, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens — Jaguars Week 12 Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Almost everyone is predicting the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Analysis: "The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different. Jacksonville plays hard and their front seven will give the Ravens a challenge. However, Baltimore has more depth and will outlast Jacksonville on the road."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace
The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
What Neal Brown Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma State
See what the WVU head coach had to say about Saturday's win in Stillwater.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
Texas' Rori Harmon expected to play vs. Princeton on Sunday
Texas guard Rori Harmon is expected to make her season debut against Princeton on Sunday after missing five games with a toe injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Flashed New Dimensions on Offense Against Chargers
With all the personnel changes that the Kansas City Chiefs had on offense this offseason, it was expected that it would take time to develop their identity on that side of the ball. With that in mind, earlier in the season, they ran much of the same stuff the football world has seen over the last few years.
Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado
After bringing tiny Jackson State into the national college football spotlight, Coach Prime is suddenly in the running for a primetime Power Five gig. Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer who spent five key seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the tail end of their dynasty years and helped secure the club’s fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy, has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado and has “legitimate interest” in the job.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Comments / 0