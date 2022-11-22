ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call

Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Illness Working Way Through Team

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) look to rebound against the state of Pennsylvania this week after losing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and now hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football in Week 12. The Colts practiced on Wednesday, had a walkthrough on Thursday, and then will practice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish

This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans QB Change: Kyle Allen Has Words Of Advice To Davis Mills

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Allen revealed that he understands the disappointment Mills is going through. But he believes Mills' benching will help him in the long run.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable. The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Kiffin Tells Ole Miss Officials He Won’t Take Auburn

On Friday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that he intends to stay with the Rebels, rather than take the open job at Auburn. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, he has reiterated as much to officials and staff members at his current school. Kiffin has been heavily connected...
OXFORD, MS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report has listed four players questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. After completing their final practice session of the week, the team reported defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and recently added, running back Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable this weekend in Seattle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens — Jaguars Week 12 Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Almost everyone is predicting the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Analysis: "The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different. Jacksonville plays hard and their front seven will give the Ravens a challenge. However, Baltimore has more depth and will outlast Jacksonville on the road."
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Flashed New Dimensions on Offense Against Chargers

With all the personnel changes that the Kansas City Chiefs had on offense this offseason, it was expected that it would take time to develop their identity on that side of the ball. With that in mind, earlier in the season, they ran much of the same stuff the football world has seen over the last few years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys icon Deion Sanders offered HC job at Colorado

After bringing tiny Jackson State into the national college football spotlight, Coach Prime is suddenly in the running for a primetime Power Five gig. Deion Sanders, the 55-year-old Hall of Famer who spent five key seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the tail end of their dynasty years and helped secure the club’s fifth and most recent Lombardi Trophy, has reportedly been offered the head coaching job at the University of Colorado and has “legitimate interest” in the job.
BOULDER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

