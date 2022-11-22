Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls. Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly two and a half months after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After New Haven House Fire
One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
Eyewitness News
19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
NBC Connecticut
Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil
A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
Police: Man stabbed co-worker in neck at Windsor catering firm
WINDSOR — A 58-year-old employee of a kosher catering company in town is accused of stabbing a fellow kitchen worker in the neck in a dispute that may have been over job security or stolen candy, depending on whose story is correct. DEFENDANT: Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo, 58, of Hartford.
Police: North Branford man accused of stalking and harassing teenager
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Branford man was charged with electronically stalking and harassing a teenager for the second time on Wednesday. Police said in the summer of 2021 a teenage victim went on a trip out of state with family, friends, and classmates. After she returned home from the trip, she began receiving […]
Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
NBC Connecticut
Person Pulled From Burning West Hartford Home Has Died: Fire Officials
A person pulled from a burning home in West Hartford Wednesday night has died, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to a home on Thomas Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a fire from a third-party monitoring service. Crews arrived within minutes and started extinguishing...
News 12
Police: Teen arrested for planting noose in Hebron school locker room
Hebron police say they have arrested a 17-year-old after a noose was found in a boy's locker room. They say the noose was discovered on Nov. 18 at RHAM High School in Hebron. An investigation followed and police say they looked at surveillance video and conducted interviews, which led to this arrest.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
41-Year-Old Hartford Man Accused Of Leaving Infant On Hood Of Stranger's Parked Car
A Connecticut man was charged after investigators reported that he abandoned a two-pound infant on the hood of a parked vehicle earlier this year. Jorge Grados, age 41, was arrested at his Hartford home on Monday, Nov. 21, for the incident that happened in Tolland County in March, Connecticut State Police said.
17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut. The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18. The noose, commonly associated...
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
