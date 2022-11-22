ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News

Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, Cesar Deaza-Escobar and Jonas Deaza-Escobar, are described by family as good souls. Police say this happened close to 1 a.m. Wednesday, during Cesar’s 20th birthday party.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly two and a half months after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After New Haven House Fire

One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil

A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two dead following car crash on Route 15 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people are dead following a car crash on Route 15 Saturday morning. Officials said an Infinity G35 was traveling in the left lane of two on Route 15 southbound approximately one mile north of Exit 66 when it went off the roadway up a grass embankment and struck a tree. The […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Pulled From Burning West Hartford Home Has Died: Fire Officials

A person pulled from a burning home in West Hartford Wednesday night has died, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to a home on Thomas Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a fire from a third-party monitoring service. Crews arrived within minutes and started extinguishing...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Teen arrested for planting noose in Hebron school locker room

Hebron police say they have arrested a 17-year-old after a noose was found in a boy's locker room. They say the noose was discovered on Nov. 18 at RHAM High School in Hebron. An investigation followed and police say they looked at surveillance video and conducted interviews, which led to this arrest.
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
WALLINGFORD, CT

