Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

By Margaret Davis
 4 days ago

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.

She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.

Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.

Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened.

Douglas
4d ago

if I lost my 2 beautiful children in a fire, I would want to die too. R.I.P. to them. I hope they find who did this.

Teresa Sharpe
3d ago

Really sorry for all of her and children's families, but I would want to be where my kids were at. I know they are together now.

Rosemarie Pascone
3d ago

they are all together now in God's kingdom . May they rest in peace . sending prayers for their family and friends to have strength and feel God holding them up during this difficult time. 🙏♥️

The Independent

