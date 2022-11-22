ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Russian pranksters trick Polish president into thinking he is talking to Macron

By Alan Charlish
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gayel_0jJpsd3900

Poland’s president has been duped into speaking to a hoax caller pretending to be France’s Emmanuel Macron on the night that a missile hit a village near the Ukrainian border, his office said on Tuesday, an admission likely to raise questions about its operations.

The call lasted longer than seven minutes.

In a recording, posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, Polish President Andrzej Duda can be heard speaking in English to the caller, who attempts to put on a French accent.

At the time of the incident, there were claims Russian missiles had landed in Poland and fears that Nato could be dragged directly into the war. It was later said the missiles were fired from a Ukrainian air defence system.

The call, the second time in recent years that the pranksters from Russia have succeeded in getting through to Duda, came on an evening when the world feared that the conflict in Ukraine could spill beyond its borders.

“Emmanuel, believe me, I am extra careful,” Duda tells the caller. “I don’t want to have war with Russia and believe me, I am extra careful, extra careful.”

Duda’s office wrote on Twitter: “After the missile explosion in Przewodow, during the ongoing calls with heads of state and government, a person claiming to be French President Emmanuel Macron was connected.”

“During the call, President Andrzej Duda realized from the unusual way the interlocutor conducted the conversation that there might have been an attempted hoax attempt and ended the conversation.”

Duda’s office was investigating how the callers managed to get through to him together with the relevant services, it said.

In 2020 Vovan and Lexus called Duda pretending to be UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, raising questions about security and call screening in Duda’s office.

Two advisers to Duda could not immediately be contacted for further comment.

Vovan and Lexus are known in Russia for targeting celebrities and politicians with prank phone calls and have in the past tricked Macron, British singer Elton John and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among many others.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fresh attacks on Ukraine sign of Putin’s ‘desperation’, says Ben Wallace

Russia’s bombardment of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is a sign of Vladimir Putin’s “desperation”, Ben Wallace has said.The defence secretary said the Russian president is targeting Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure to “mask” his military failures.Ukraine’s energy facilities have been pounded by a barrage of Russian missile strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.Speaking during a visit to a shipyard in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Wallace said Ukrainians must “press the momentum to keep pushing Russia back”.He added: “On the civil front, they’ve got to protect that national infrastructure that Putin...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
The Independent

Russians forced to serve in Ukraine with ‘serious’ health problems – MoD

Many Russian troops are being compelled to serve in Ukraine with “serious” health problems, while those forced to build trenches under fire are likely to have suffered “particularly heavy casualties”, British defence experts believe.A number of “common themes” are emerging in the experience of Moscow’s mobilised reservists, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with their deployment often characterised by “inadequate” training and personal equipment.An MoD defence intelligence update suggests the Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives face at war.Most mobilised reservists...
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to contact him as he remains banned from Twitter

Pillow vendor and 2020 conspiracy mogul Mike Lindell publicly appealed to Elon Musk this week for his Twitter account to be reinstated.The MyPillow CEO was banned from the platform earlier this year after he created a second account to evade a temporary ban handed down by the platform’s moderators, who had flagged his account for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.In a broadcast as part of his “Lindell TV” programme on a right-wing streaming site, he called on Mr Musk to make contact with him and claimed that the billionaire Tesla founder was ignoring him.“Why don’t you call me...
AFP

Russians fleeing Putin prepare for life in Serbian exile

A group of Russian children clamour cheerfully in a Belgrade apartment, proudly shouting out the new Serbian words they've just learned to their teacher. "I definitely want to stay here," 41-year-old Muscovite artist Anna Cherepanova told AFP.  The Belgrade apartment where she lives with her two children serves as an unofficial Serbian language school.
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons

(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
POLITICO

U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
The Independent

The Independent

939K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy