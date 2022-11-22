ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XahIQ_0jJpsaOy00

Camila Cabello has poked fun at her pronunciation of “Christmas” after her performance at the White House went viral.

Last December, Cabello sounded like she was singing she will be “home for quismois” as she performed alongside a mariachi band.

Taking the online roasting like a champ, the Cuban-American singer made a TikTok with the caption: “me before recording my version of I’ll be home for Christmas (quismois)”

The clip feigns an exchange with a vocal coach who tries to teach her how to say the word with an American accent.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen shares video of her Thanksgiving dinner disaster

Chrissy Teigen has shared details of a cooking disaster that occurred while she was preparing for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, 23 November.The model posted the damage to her Instagram story, with a sticker spelling out “Oh No” attached to the video.“Look what I just did the day before Thanksgiving,” Teigen said.Teigen and her husband John Legend didn’t let the disaster get in the way of the rest of their holiday preparations, as she showed a huge pot of cranberries later on Instagram.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden pardons Chocolate the Thanksgiving turkeyMartin Lewis shares online shopping trick to get free deliveryTSA agents find live cat trapped inside suitcase at JFK airport
The Independent

Kim Kardashian tells daughter North about the night she was conceived

Kim Kardashian told her nine-year-old daughter North about the night she and Kanye West conceived her.During a trip to the Balmain offices in Paris, Kim told North that creative director Olivier Rousteing, who they were chatting with, had a role to play in her conception.She told the bemused child: “Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby. And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me.“I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Independent

‘Read the room’: Influencer criticised for checking into The Savoy because her heating is broken

An influencer has sparked backlash after revealing she was going to go and stay at The Savoy hotel in London because her heating was “broken”.Lydia Millen, 34, a British influencer who posts “aspirational” content to TikTok, Instagram and Youtube, posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday (22 November) stating her predicament.“The heating is currently broken in my house, so I’m heading down to London and am going to check into The Savoy and make full use of their wonderful hot water,” she said in the video, which has been viewed over 980,000 times.Millen then outlined what she was wearing for...
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after admitting to calling in sick to take kids on term-time holiday

A mother has divided opinion with an anonymous confession about lying to take her children on holiday during term-time.Taking to the online forum Mumsnet, the woman wrote: “So before anyone decides to go hard on me, I have never ever lied about kids sickness before. “I don’t know why I did it this time, I guess money is tight.”She goes on to say she took her school-age children away on holiday over three days of term time, calling into their schools to say they were unwell.“We worked hard to be able to afford the holiday, but still could not afford...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian divides fans over detention center ‘Friendsgiving’ with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is being criticised for hanging out with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for “Friendsgiving.”On Thursday (24 November), the Skims founder posted a photograph with Thompson and “the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she wrote in the caption. “This week @RealTristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”Not long after the post was uploaded, fans of the TV personality started questioning why she was hanging out with “someone who...
The Independent

Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Kirsty Young to star on Desert Island Discs

Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Kirsty Young are to appear on Desert Island Discs in a series of festive specials.The three guests will share the eight recordings, the book and luxury item they would take with them if they were cast away on a desert island with presenter Lauren Laverne over the Christmas period as the BBC Radio 4 show marks its 80th birthday.Australian actress Blanchett will recall, in her episode, growing up in Melbourne and her rise to fame in the 1998 film Elizabeth where she played the Virgin Queen.The 53-year-old actress also speaks about her acting career which...
The Independent

‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘enlightening’: Viewers, stars and critics on David Baddiel’s documentary Jews Don’t Count

David Baddiel brought out an agenda-shifting new documentary called Jews Don’t Count on Monday night (21 November), and it’s kept people talking ever since.In the show, which aired on Channel 4, the author and comedian argues that antisemitism isn’t considered to be as unacceptable as other forms of discrimination, even among those who are vocal in their support of other minority groups.Stars including David Schwimmer, Stephen Fry, Sarah Silverman and Miriam Margolyes talk to Baddiel on camera about their experiences of antisemitism in the documentary, which is a follow-up to Baddiel’s 2021 book of the same title.Many have been...
The Independent

The Independent

939K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy