2022 Elections: Clayton County early voting and drop box locations for U.S. Senate runoff
Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no t available 24 hours and 7 days a week.
Forest Park Senior Center
5087 Park Avenue
FOREST PARK, GA 30297
Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration Office
121 SOUTH MCDONOUGH STREET
JONESBORO, GA 30236
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center
3499 Rex Road
REX, GA 30273
Morrow City Hall
1500 MORROW ROAD
MORROW, GA 30260
South Clayton Recreation Center
1837 MCDONOUGH Rd
HAMPTON, GA 30228
Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center
1475 EAST FAYETTEVILLE RD
RIVERDALE, GA 30274
