ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Baby twins were already 30 years old when they were born

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Since the first “test tube” baby was born in 1978, scientific advancements in reproduction have come on leaps and bounds, so much so that twin babies recently broke the record for being born from the longest-frozen embryos.

On 31 October, the world’s “oldest” twins Timothy and Lydia were born in Oregon from what are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos to produce a live birth.

In April 1992, embryos for an anonymous married couple were created and frozen in order for the couple to do IVF in the future.

They were stored in cold storage at a fertility lab until 2007 when the couple donated them to the National Embryo Donation Center.

30 years later, the embryos were implanted, giving Rachel and Philip Ridgeway their “30-year-old” twin babies.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter


The couple found their embryos while looking through embryo donor databases and noticed they were under the “special consideration” category – a group which denotes the embryos that have struggled to find a recipient.

Philip told CNN : “We weren’t looking to get the embryos that have been frozen the longest in the world. We just wanted the ones that had been waiting the longest.”

Of the five embryos that were thawed in February, two were not viable and the remaining three were implanted into Rachel. Two of the embryos were successfully planted and the twins were born late last month.

Philip said: “I was 5 years old when God gave life to Lydia and Timothy, and he’s been preserving that life ever since. In a sense, they’re our oldest children, even though they’re our smallest children.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Extremely rare photos of the Queen while she was pregnant have gone viral

Despite having four children during her lifetime, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Anne the princess royal - there are almost no photos of the Queen pregnant.Although Charles and Anne were born before the Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 both Andrew and Edward were born during her reign making her the first monarch in 103 years to give birth.However, photos of a pregnant queen were considered to be highly taboo. In a statement from Buckingham Palace from 1948 they said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June."Sign up...
Indy100

26 year-old cat breaks record as world's oldest cat

The world’s oldest cat has officially been recognised and she has broken records at almost 27 years of age.According to the Guinness World Records, 26-year-old Flossie is officially the oldest cat in the world, having been born in 1995.As of 10 November, Flossie was an incredible 26 years and 316 days old. According to her owner, her age doesn’t hold her back from very playful.Flossie lived with her original for 10 years but was rehomed by cat charity Cats Protection following their death. She then went to live with the new owner’s sister for a further 14 years until she...
Indy100

Man pranks wife into thinking that their Thanksgiving turkey was pregnant

Before the Thanksgiving festivities could really kick off, a man pranked his wife into believing that the turkey they were about to prepare was pregnant.In a TikTok video uploaded to the platform by the @thecordlefamily, Hunter, the husband, had a joke up his sleeve about the main course.Within the clip, Hunter called out to his wife, Devin to take a look at the surprise in the kitchen.He also panned the camera over to show the whole, uncooked turkey with what appeared to be a raw chicken or small turkey placed at the end to give the illusion of a poult.“You’re...
Indy100

Bishop told flock they 'might drop dead' if they didn't buy his bogus 'Covid curing' kits

A preacher, who sold fake £91 ($110) Covid kits with claims they warded off and cured the virus, told his followers they might drop dead if they didn't buy them, a court heard. Bishop Climate Wiseman, who preaches at the South London Kingdom Church in Camberwell, has since gone on trial accused of one count of fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice over a year between 23 March 2020 and 24 March 2021.The 47-year-old claimed his mixture of cedarwood, hyssop oil, and olive oil cured at least 10 people. Jurors were told that the kits could...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & North West Do Each Other’s Hair In Hilarious New TikTok

Kim Kardashian and North West had their TikTok followers laughing on Nov. 25 when they posted a funny new video. The doting mother was doing her oldest child’s hair when she suddenly pulled away and started telling her off. Although her voice couldn’t be heard, the song “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the clip and it looked like she was lip syncing to it.
Indy100

A horror version of Bambi 'on rabies' is now in the works

Earlier this year it was announced that a horror version of Winnie The Pooh was going to be released after Disney's copyright on the character expired.Now another beloved animated character is going to be turned into a horror movie slasher villain and its probably one of the most innocent and delicate characters of them all. The team that created Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey and now working on Bambi: The Reckoning. When you think about it Bambi is ripe for a horror film. For those that haven't seen the classic Disney movie from 1942, based on the 1923 Austrian...
Indy100

Newspaper's bizarre tips to be good Thanksgiving guest mocked as '1990s sitcom behavior'

Some advice on how to be a good Thanksgiving guest is going viral... for all the wrong reasons. If you're one of the millions of Americans visiting, or hosting, family and friends today that means you have to be on your best behavior. And if you're seeking advice on how to be a good guest, one newspaper is offering tips - as long as you're ok with acting like a "1990s sitcom" star. New York Times shared their advice on how to be the best Thanksgiving guest which included bringing your own apron, take-home containers, and stain remover. Sign...
Indy100

Mother stunned after paying £47 for two bags of sweets at Winter Wonderland

A mother was flabbergasted when she was charged £47 for two bags of sweets at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland this month.Healthcare worker Rhiannon Brown, was left reeling when she bought two bags of pick and mix for her two children from a stall belonging to the Great British Fudge Company."We know full well that you're going to spend money when you go to these places," Rhiannon told Wales Online."We try to go to Cardiff's Winter Wonderland every year. This time round, we just went for a little look around and the kids wanted to go on some rides."We bought 40 tokens...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy