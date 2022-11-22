ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

'Goblin mode' could become the word of the year

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

What word best sums up the mood of our post-pandemic, economically ravaged 2022?

It could be "goblin mode".

The word, which is slang for behaviour that is "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations", has been shortlisted for word of the year by Oxford University Press lexicographers.

And the word, alongwith #IStandWith (used to express solidarity online) and metaverse (thanks Mark Zuckerberg) is on a shortlist which will be voted for by the public for the first time.

President of Oxford Languages Casper Grathwohl told the Guardian: "Over the past year the world reopened, and it is in that spirit we’re opening up the selection process for the word of the year to language-lovers everywhere.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"We are all participants in the evolving story of English, and after making it through another hard year we thought word-lovers would appreciate being brought into the process with us."

Some words that didn’t make the final shortlist were " quiet quitting " and " platty jubes ". The winner will replace 2021's word of the year which was "vax" - for obvious Covid reasons.

Meanwhile, Oxford University Press is not the only publisher reflecting on the language that has been used today. Dictionary publisher HarperCollins tracked the use of new words online and in print media to find their top 10 new words of the year.

They included "splooting", which is when a dog or cat lies flat on its stomach with its hind legs stretched out behind it, and "partygate" - say no more.

As for the Oxford competition, voting is now open online and closes 2 December, with the 2022 word of the year announced three days later.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Legendary game Splinter Cell is making a comeback - as a BBC radio drama

Fans of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell and Firewall rejoice- BBC Radio 4 will be running an eight-part drama adaptation of the two. BBC announced on Wednesday that the beloved video game and book based upon the video game had been turned into a drama that will begin airing on Friday, 2 December. The eight-part series will follow veteran Fourth Echelon agent Sam Fisher as he is recruiting the next generation of Splinter Cell operatives for the National Security Agency. But like the original Splinter Cell and Firewall books, Fisher is facing a deadly adversary. "When a lethal assassin from Fisher's...
Indy100

What Elon Musk's Latin quote actually means

Elon Musk officially welcomed Donald Trump back to Twitter following results from his poll. Just six minutes after the poll closed, Musk tweeted the results and confirmed the return of Trump. Over 15 million Twitter users took part in the survey, with 51.8 per cent saying they would like to see his return vs 48.2 per cent who opposed it. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk wrote before adding: "Vox Populi, Vox De"."Attention soon turned to Musk's Latin quote, leaving some users scratching their heads. The quote itself translates to: "the voice of the people [is] the...
Indy100

The truth behind Twitter's 'Stay Woke' t-shirts which Elon Musk finds so funny

Elon Musk is busy at the moment running Twitter into the ground, but he’s found a moment to distract himself after discovering some old T-shirts. The Tesla CEO and new owner of the social media site found a bunch of shirts featuring the hashtag “stay woke” and seemed to find the whole thing very funny. “Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr,” he wrote, adding two laughing crying emojis. The short clip shows Musk holding up a shirt, with the camera showing dozens more folded up inside a cupboard. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The post has racked up...
MICHIGAN STATE
Indy100

Netflix criticised for pushing 'dangerous' conspiracy theories in 'Ancient Apocalypse'

The recent Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse - which explores and challenges what people know about the history of the world - has been criticised for pushing conspiracy theories.The show sees journalist Graham Hancock who travels the world to uncover some of the mysteries of "lost civilizations" from the pyramids in Mexico's ancient pyramids to the last Ice Age while questioning if there is more than meets the eye.A guest on the Ancient Apocalypse said the evidence in the series will "demand a rewrite of history as we know it."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
Indy100

Elon Musk tried to quote Dune and got it completely wrong

It's been less than a month since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, and there have certainly been some notable changes. But now, the self-titled "free speech absolutist" has been called out by his very own fact-checker. On Tuesday (November 22), Musk quoted a line from Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, Dune – or so he thought. The famous 1965 classic has since evolved into several movie adaptations over the years, with the most recent being directed by Denis Villeneuve in 2021. Musk penned, "Fanaticism is always a function of repressed doubt," before confidently attributing the quote to Dune. Twitter immediately flagged...
Indy100

Here's why a supermarket had to change its Christmas advert

Waitrose has changed its Christmas advert after it was accused by a skin cancer charity of "glorifying" sunburn.This year, the supermarket's advert was all about the effort farmers go to throughout the year so that we all have the perfect Christmas dinner.However, there was backlash over one scene particular scene where it showed two farmers passing each other on trackers as the pair took a moment to lift up their shirts to compare the uneven sun tans on their arms after working outside in the heat.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterViewers criticised the inclusion of this part in...
Indy100

Infamous Twitter poster Dril accuses Elon Musk of stealing his content

In a rare interview, popular Twitter user Dril revealed his feelings toward Elon Musk buying Twitter and accused Musk of stealing one of his tweets. Dril is a popular Twitter account known for absurdist humour. The person behind the account has remained anonymous for the last 14 years. Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, Twitter users have been worried about the future of the platform.Speaking with Taylor Lorenz from the Washington Post, Dril said he reflects fondly on his memories of Twitter but cited one major "low point"- when Musk stole one of his tweets. Sign up for our free...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy