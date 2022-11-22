ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Town Center at Cobb Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

 4 days ago

Town Center at Cobb offers Black Friday HoursPhoto byTown Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb is offering extended Black Friday hours to welcome busy holiday shoppers. The regional shopping destination’s variety of stores – including Sephora, H&M and American Eagle/Aerie – are ready for shoppers searching for the perfect presents this season.

WHAT: Black Friday Weekend Hours

WHEN: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 25 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: Noon – 6 p.m.

**Some stores will remain closed throughout the early morning Black Friday hours. Please call specific stores to confirm operating hours. Some store hours (including department stores) may vary.

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb
400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30144

ACCESS: Town Center at Cobb is available to host media onsite/live shots during Black Friday

weekend. Please contact Caroline Day at 678-699-9885 in advance to coordinate easy access and arrival details.

To learn more about holiday happenings at Town Center at Cobb, visit towncenteratcobb.com. Shoppers can find more information about special deals at towncenteratcobb/sales.

