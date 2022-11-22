Town Center at Cobb Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Town Center at Cobb offers Black Friday Hours Photo by Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb is offering extended Black Friday hours to welcome busy holiday shoppers. The regional shopping destination’s variety of stores – including Sephora, H&M and American Eagle/Aerie – are ready for shoppers searching for the perfect presents this season.

WHAT: Black Friday Weekend Hours

WHEN: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 25 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: Noon – 6 p.m.

**Some stores will remain closed throughout the early morning Black Friday hours. Please call specific stores to confirm operating hours. Some store hours (including department stores) may vary.

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144

MEDIA

ACCESS: Town Center at Cobb is available to host media onsite/live shots during Black Friday

weekend. Please contact Caroline Day at 678-699-9885 in advance to coordinate easy access and arrival details.