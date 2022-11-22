For sale, two identical jacketed and insulated ContainerLogic BBT / Brites – or could be used as dish-bottom fermentors. Bought new in 2019 and used only a few times each. They’re basically brand new, would be great as a packaging tank, a serving vessel without a walk-in, or FV. Short and compact for their size. European tanks. ContainerLogic -made in Germany or Austria. See schematic drawing for dimensions. Can be delivered locally, or within greater Rocky Mountain CO/WY/NM/KS area – distance and rate negotiable. Can also ship on a pallet via Fedex or your carrier of choice, you pay freight.

2 DAYS AGO