Wild Goose Gosling 16oz Canner like new ($30k)
New in 2021 and used only a few times before being put away for 12 month storage. Clean, working in almost new condition. Gosling is a super compact and capable canner for batches up to 6-8BBL at a time. With automated CO2 purging, filling, lid application and seaming, the Gosling...
7 Bbl Direct Fired Kettle $4K
Direct Fired Brew Kettle. Looks to be oversized. OD 63 inches Height 88 inches (stack could be cut down substantionaly. Might even be able to Knock Out 10 Bbl+. VERY GOOD CONDITION. Manway lid include just not shown.. Double Walled INSULATED SIDE WALLS & Fire Box is designed for Ceramic...
Grade A Used 800 Liter Container
Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. Check out our recent email for a Tanksgiving special we have running right now thru December 9th, 2022. These particular tanks are were produced back in the 2010’s and...
7 Bbl Fermenter Pub Brewing Systems LAST ONE!
7 Bbl Fermenter Pub Brewing Systems LAST ONE! ( $5,500 ) Tank are is very good working condition. SLIGHT COSMETIC DENT ON FRONT TOP OF OUTSIDE CLADDING no dent inside or chilling jacket. Please calls only, NO TEXTING or Probrewer Messages will be answered. ASKING $4,800 LAST ONE! Located in...
