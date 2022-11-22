THE GAME. That Team Up North. Ever since the clock struck zero on November 27, 2021, and Ohio State was on the losing side of the ledger for the first time since 2011, the Buckeyes have been pointing to this moment. Here is the chance to push back on the narrative that Ohio State has become “soft.” Here is the game to demonstrate to the entire college football world why the complete overhaul of the defensive staff, except for legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson, was necessary. Most importantly, here is an opportunity for Ohio State to clinch The B1G East Division, and get back to Indianapolis for The B1G Championship Game on December 3rd.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO