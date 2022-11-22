Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCarthy, No. 3 Michigan go back to back, beat No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23The LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Tommy Eichenberg puts on a classic performance against Michigan
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan Wolverine
This is it. Ohio State fans have had Nov. 26 circled on their calendars since the last time these two teams met in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes’ entire offseason of work and has led to this moment. The coaching staff has been changed around, and the faces on the field have largely changed, but this is every bit a revenge game for Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and this current crop of talent. Both of these teams are off to an 11-0 start, but none of that will matter if you can’t come away victorious in The Game.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: What’s it going to take to put up 100 vs Michigan?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans weigh in on starting RB, Blake Corum, The Game score prediction
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Staff Predictions: Shocker, everybody picks Ohio State to win The Game
Today’s the day, fam. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 3 Wichigan Molverines at 12 noon ET in Ohio Stadium in a game to be broadcast on FOX. The Game is always a big deal for these two fan bases, but this year it is even bigger than usual. Whether it is the ramifications on the Big Ten title hunt, College Football Playoff berths, or the larger narrative for both programs, it is difficult to imagine a game that will have more storylines at play than this one.
landgrantholyland.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
It has been 364 days since the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) lost a college football game. That defeat came at the hands of their archrival in The Big House last season and has been the single greatest motivating factor for this year’s OSU squad as they have striven to not only avenge the loss but to rewrite the narrative that began to solidify around the program following that game.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State’s coaching staff continues to be the problem
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s loss over That Team Up North. Clean...
landgrantholyland.com
Three things to watch from The Michigan Wolverines
THE GAME. That Team Up North. Ever since the clock struck zero on November 27, 2021, and Ohio State was on the losing side of the ledger for the first time since 2011, the Buckeyes have been pointing to this moment. Here is the chance to push back on the narrative that Ohio State has become “soft.” Here is the game to demonstrate to the entire college football world why the complete overhaul of the defensive staff, except for legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson, was necessary. Most importantly, here is an opportunity for Ohio State to clinch The B1G East Division, and get back to Indianapolis for The B1G Championship Game on December 3rd.
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Michigan report and expectations for Ohio State in The Game
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the biggest game of the season in Ohio State’s matchup against hated rival Michigan. We...
landgrantholyland.com
A host of top players will be in Columbus for The Game
First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to all! With a perfect season to date and all of the team’s goals right in front of them, there is much to be thankful for among Buckeye nation. With The Game just over 48 hours away, surely the intensity is starting to peak...
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State comes home from Maui with two wins
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Discussing Ohio State’s recruiting visitors for The Game
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball stuffs Wright State
On Thanksgiving eve, the Ohio State women’s basketball team gave thanks. Specifically, 105 thank yous to the Wright State Raiders in a 105-52 blowout victory in front of home fans. Playing against a tougher team than Sunday’s game against McNeese State, where the Buckeyes put up 99 points, Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State, Big Ten failed Jagger Joshua; inexcusably did not live up to values
We need to pause Rivalry Week coverage for a moment to address Ohio State men’s hockey and the Big Ten conference. During the Nov. 11 men’s hockey matchup between the Buckeyes and Michigan State, Spartan forward Jagger Joshua was repeatedly called a racial slur by OSU’s forward Kamil Sadlocha. During the game, Sadlocha received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty when a referee overheard him use the slur.
landgrantholyland.com
Stick to Sports Podcast: Our favorite ❌ichigan jokes to get you ready for The Game
Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast series, Stick to Sports, will be unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Tia Johnston and Matt Tamanini, will (of course) talk Ohio State football, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Beat ❌ichigan, four co-host edition
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, the team talks everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back to a VERY special, Michigan...
