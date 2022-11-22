Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
cbs17
Triangle small businesses hope ‘Small Business Saturday’ helps them bounce back from pandemic, inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Millions of small businesses are rolling out their best deals for “Small Business Saturday” and hoping it can help them as they bounce back from the pandemic while also dealing with inflation. Customers showed up before the doors opened at “The Zen Succulent”...
cbs17
Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
cbs17
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday. The company, which is...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
cbs17
Raleigh Youth Choir now welcoming girls as it becomes more inclusive, changes name
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in its 55-year history, the Raleigh Boychoir is now the Raleigh Youth Choir. Earlier this year, the group expanded its programming to include female singers. “It’s definitely made me a better singer in every way I think. I’m surrounded by voices...
cbs17
Raleigh farmer says Christmas trees remain a hot item despite price increase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While thousands of people were out shopping on Black Friday, some Triangle families were shopping for one specific thing: a Christmas tree. “The kids are great, we usually have little cookies or hot apple cider for them, and so the kids are fun, they’re waiting for Santa Claus,” Brad Barick, the owner of Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm in Raleigh, said.
cbs17
For some shoppers in Raleigh, Black Friday is a yearly tradition to find great deals
RALEIGH, N.C. — Millions of shoppers are spending their Black Friday looking for the best deals. A lot of Black Friday shoppers in Raleigh had to deal with rain as they got out the door in the morning. A CBS 17 crew saw about two dozen shoppers quickly gather outside the door to Best Buy on Capital Boulevard just minutes before the door opened.
Working homeless struggle in Wake County to secure warm beds for their family
Working by day but still sleeping in a car by night. A growing group of people in Wake County are unable to find a steady home despite being employed.
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
cbs17
Wake County approves $2M to create behavioral health foster care group homes
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – In Wake County, there is no place to temporarily house teens in the foster care system who need heightened behavioral health care. This has led to kids seeking care in office buildings and emergency departments, Sheila Donaldson, the co-interim director for child welfare in the county said.
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
thesevenlakesinsider.com
New Antique Store Comes to West End
Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
cbs17
Backyard flock in Durham County tests positive for Avian flu, NC agency says
RALEIGH — A backyard flock in Durham County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). This is the first confirmed positive in Durham County, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture. The positive sample was identified by the Agriculture Department and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh.
cbs17
Raleigh nonprofit delivers 1,200 Thanksgiving meals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Rescue Mission delivered 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens. These seniors usually get food from Meals on Wheels but since the nonprofit doesn’t serve on Thanksgiving, the Rescue Mission is filling that void. Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare the food with turkey,...
cbs17
Was it you? Raleigh ticket wins $1.8M in Thanksgiving Day lottery drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving… about $1.8 million more. A lucky winner who bought $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
Stunning North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival Is So Illuminating
The presenters put on acrobatic performances as well
cbs17
Biomarker predicts resistance to immunotherapies in melanoma, Duke study finds
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Cancer Institute researchers have identified potential biomarkers that could predict resistance to immunotherapies in melanoma. The study appears in the journal, Science Translational Medicine. According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when the cells that give...
