Wake County, NC

carolinajournal.com

Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
MORRISVILLE, NC
cbs17

Yuck! 600+ gallons of wastewater overflows from Durham sewer, city says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham said they had to contain a sewer spill after hundreds of gallons of wastewater overflowed from a manhole Friday morning. At about 10:35 a.m., staff with the city’s Department of Water Management said they received an alert that the manhole at 1447 NC-54 Highway was overflowing.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday. The company, which is...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh farmer says Christmas trees remain a hot item despite price increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While thousands of people were out shopping on Black Friday, some Triangle families were shopping for one specific thing: a Christmas tree. “The kids are great, we usually have little cookies or hot apple cider for them, and so the kids are fun, they’re waiting for Santa Claus,” Brad Barick, the owner of Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm in Raleigh, said.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
RALEIGH, NC
memphismagazine.com

Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
thesevenlakesinsider.com

New Antique Store Comes to West End

Owner Gina Heinauer and her military family arrived in Moore County in 1997. Four children later, she calls this area “my forever home.”. Heinauer is a self-proclaimed “lover of all things old” with an eye for “those unique pieces” that others may not gravitate towards at first glance, “because they may require some refinishing, restoration or repurposing.”
WEST END, NC
cbs17

Raleigh nonprofit delivers 1,200 Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Rescue Mission delivered 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens. These seniors usually get food from Meals on Wheels but since the nonprofit doesn’t serve on Thanksgiving, the Rescue Mission is filling that void. Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare the food with turkey,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Biomarker predicts resistance to immunotherapies in melanoma, Duke study finds

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Cancer Institute researchers have identified potential biomarkers that could predict resistance to immunotherapies in melanoma. The study appears in the journal, Science Translational Medicine. According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when the cells that give...
DURHAM, NC

