Sixers vs. Nets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, looking to battle through a spate of injuries and bounce back from a tough loss on Saturday. If you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers are 8-8 and looking to build momentum.

This game will have a lot of emotion attached to it due to the return of Ben Simmons. With Joel Embiid unable to play in this one, the hype surrounding the return does not have the same feel to it. His absence means there will be more pressure on Tobias Harris to lead the scoring, and they will need Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton to run the offense efficiently.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Tuesday, Nov. 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Channel: TNT

Sixers vs. Nets notable injuries

Sixers: OUT: Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Jaden Springer (right quad strain) PROBABLE: Tobias Harris (left hip soreness), Furkan Korkmaz (left knee effusion)

Nets: OUT: TJ Warren (left foot injury recovery)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – Shake Milton

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Montrezl Harrell

Brooklyn Nets