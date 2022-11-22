Read full article on original website
Blue eye brat
4d ago
that Monster should Never ever see the light of Day him and the monster that got the plea deal they both need to rot in prison
Reply
4
THE DON
4d ago
You will be locked up for the rest of your life. You could never heard another child again I hate you for what you did to that baby girl I don’t like what you did to that child. Rot in hell.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
NECN
NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma
Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
WMUR.com
Roughly $4k worth of drugs found after domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Around $4,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl were found after a domestic assault arrest in Portsmouth, according to police. Portsmouth police said on Monday, officers were dispatched to a home for a possible domestic assault. After interviewing the victim outside the home, officers had probable cause...
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
NASHUA, N.H. — A Manchester man who allegedly shot another man Wednesday morning in Brookline plead not guilty to attempted murder. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was arraigned virtually Friday in connection to the shooting that injured a man Wednesday. Gagnon was charged with attempted murder, according to the...
WMUR.com
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Brookline, AG's office says
NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested and charged in one of two shootings that happened in Hillsborough County on Wednesday. Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, was charged with one count of attempted murder after the New Hampshire attorney general's office said he shot a man Wednesday morning.
WMUR.com
Strafford man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman with vehicle several times
STRAFFORD, N.H. — A Strafford man is charged with first-degree assault, accused of running over a woman several times. Guy Leighton Senior, 71, was arrested in Maine last night. According to the County Attorney, it happened Nov. 14, near Leighton’s home on First Crown Point Road in Strafford, and that he struck the woman repeatedly with his car.
Suspect who allegedly killed 1, injured another in ‘related’ shootings in 2 N.H. towns arrested
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect accused of killing one and injuring another in “related” shootings in two New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning. According to officials, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arrested after he was located without incident in Nashau around 12:15 p.m....
WMUR.com
2010 fatal shooting of Londonderry man on Route 101 remains unsolved
AUBURN, N.H. — A Londonderry man was found shot to death in his pickup truck on Route 101 in Auburn. Eight years later, officials still don't know who killed him. Thomas Enquist Sr., 42, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2010. His body was found in...
NECN
Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say
New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
WMUR.com
Victims of Colorado Springs shooting remembered at vigil in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — About 125 people gathered in Keene for a candlelight vigil to honor the five people killed in Colorado Springs. Keene Pride organized the event Wednesday night. The group's president told the crowd his heart breaks for the victims and violence inside what is supposed to be...
WMUR.com
Man arrested for DUI after crashing car down embankment in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing DUI charges after crashing into the woods in Pelham on Thanksgiving night. Pelham police said Ramon Rodriguez, 30, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, crashed down the embankment on Bush Hill Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Rodriguez was out of the car when...
mynbc5.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in New Hampshire, police say
A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street. A massive manhunt was...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
newportdispatch.com
Hit-and-run on I-91 in Weathersfiled
WEATHERSFIELD — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Weathersfield on Tuesday. Authorities were notified that a dark vehicle was operating at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a vehicle on I-91 south at around 1:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle make, model, and registration are...
Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people in separate New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning, Boston 25 has learned. A law enforcement official confirmed one person was fatally shot in Brookline and a second victim was shot to death in Lyndeborough.
Person taken into custody after shootings, multi-town search in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Following a multi-town search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another man was...
Nashua police investigating hit-and-run that injured three people
NASHUA, NH — Nashua Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people. Police were called to the scene for a motor vehicle pedestrian crash at 119 Main Street around 11:40 p.m. Three people were struck by the vehicle and taken to local hospitals, police say. One person sustained...
WMUR.com
Barrington woman killed, several others injured after rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Barrington woman died and several others were injured after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth. New Hampshire State Police said five hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Ceppetelli was a student at Salve Regina University and...
WMUR.com
Man hit by vehicle in Nashua on Thanksgiving taken to Boston hospital
NASHUA, N.H. — A man in his late 20's who was hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving in Nashua was taken to a Boston hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Nashua police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on West Hollis Street and...
WMUR.com
University community reacting after Barrington student killed Portsmouth crash
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Salve Regina University community is reacting after a former softball player and student from Barrington died in a crash early Thanksgiving morning. New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened early Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South. Five hours...
New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun
Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
Comments / 2