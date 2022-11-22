Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ellwoodcity.org
Karen S. Knechtel, 63
Mrs. Karen S. Knechtel, 63, of Wampum passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at her family homestead, following a long battle with muscular sclerosis. Karen was born on November 23rd, 1959 in Beaver County to the late Samuel R. and Mary R. (Sedgwick) Heaton Sr. She graduated from Beaver Falls with the class of 1977. She also graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and from the Community College of Beaver County, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate. She worked in senior care and was a dedicated nurse and nursing administrator. She belonged to the VFW post #8106 Auxiliary. Karen was a proud member of the Legend Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Moe and their friends. She had adventures across the United States, with her favorite being her trip to Maine. She cherished music and her family. A beautiful blend of clever and caring, she will be missed by all who knew her.
ellwoodcity.org
Warren
Warren Charles Kenn, 85, of New Castle died November 25, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Melvin and Edith (Myers) Kenn and was born June 15, 1937, in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife, of 34 years, Barbara Kenn, two daughters; Deneen Pence and her husband Sam of New Castle, Lisa Kenn of New Castle, and one son; Carl Kenn and his wife Lorrie of Spring Hill, FL.
ellwoodcity.org
Nicholas Anthony Frisk Jr., 81
of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at his residence while in his wife’s arms. Born on August 23rd, 1941, in Ellwood City. Nick was the son of late Nicholas Anthony Frisk Sr. and Clara Rose Frisk of Ellwood City. After setting numerous records as...
explore venango
Brandi L. Rapp
Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Born on February 21, 1989 in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp. She was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School. Brandi worked...
Victim identified in fatal Sharon crash
A 63-year-old Sharon man has died following a crash Thursday morning on W. State Street.
Car comes to rest against garage in Westmoreland rollover crash
A car came to rest with its tires against a garage in New Kensington after a rollover crash this morning in Westmoreland County. Members of New Kensington Fire Department Co. 2 responded to the call after 6 a.m. and found the vehicle in the area of Feldarelli Square. According to...
wtae.com
House catches fire in Allegheny County
Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, crews from the city of Pittsburgh Fire Department were called to nearby Wilkinsburg for a house on fire in the 1100 block of South Avenue. Fire crews from the city found heavy fire showing from the first floor initially. Fire crews battled the fire and brought it under control quickly with no injuries reported. Crews remain on scene currently performing overhaul.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
Pool business destroyed in massive fire in Harrison Township; residents allowed to return
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A swimming pool business was destroyed in a massive fire on Freeport Road. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the scene of the 4-alarm blaze at 2:14 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw Country Pools & Spas on Freeport Road...
Body recovered from Monongahela River in Allegheny County
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — A body has been recovered from the Monongahela River. Allegheny County dispatchers say crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg at around 2:15 p.m. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit for the incident, but there is currently no indication if the situation is...
butlerradio.com
1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
Roving checkpoints around Pittsburgh for biggest drinking day of the year
It will be a busy night for local bars as people head out for Blackout Wednesday, one of the biggest drinking days of the year. With an increase of accidents.
explore venango
Coroner Identifies Clarion Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
Multi-vehicle crashes on I-79 cause heavy traffic delays
WARRENDALE, Pa. — Two multi-vehicle accidents a half mile apart on I-79 northbound were causing heavy traffic delays. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire, and EMS units were called to I-79 near mile marker 75 at around 12 p.m. PennDOT tweeted that there were two multi-vehicle crashes in...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
Comments / 0