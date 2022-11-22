ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

ellwoodcity.org

Karen S. Knechtel, 63

Mrs. Karen S. Knechtel, 63, of Wampum passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at her family homestead, following a long battle with muscular sclerosis. Karen was born on November 23rd, 1959 in Beaver County to the late Samuel R. and Mary R. (Sedgwick) Heaton Sr. She graduated from Beaver Falls with the class of 1977. She also graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and from the Community College of Beaver County, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Certificate. She worked in senior care and was a dedicated nurse and nursing administrator. She belonged to the VFW post #8106 Auxiliary. Karen was a proud member of the Legend Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Moe and their friends. She had adventures across the United States, with her favorite being her trip to Maine. She cherished music and her family. A beautiful blend of clever and caring, she will be missed by all who knew her.
WAMPUM, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Warren

Warren Charles Kenn, 85, of New Castle died November 25, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Melvin and Edith (Myers) Kenn and was born June 15, 1937, in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife, of 34 years, Barbara Kenn, two daughters; Deneen Pence and her husband Sam of New Castle, Lisa Kenn of New Castle, and one son; Carl Kenn and his wife Lorrie of Spring Hill, FL.
NEW CASTLE, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Nicholas Anthony Frisk Jr., 81

of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at his residence while in his wife’s arms. Born on August 23rd, 1941, in Ellwood City. Nick was the son of late Nicholas Anthony Frisk Sr. and Clara Rose Frisk of Ellwood City. After setting numerous records as...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explore venango

Brandi L. Rapp

Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Born on February 21, 1989 in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp. She was a 2008 graduate of Keystone High School. Brandi worked...
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

House catches fire in Allegheny County

Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, crews from the city of Pittsburgh Fire Department were called to nearby Wilkinsburg for a house on fire in the 1100 block of South Avenue. Fire crews from the city found heavy fire showing from the first floor initially. Fire crews battled the fire and brought it under control quickly with no injuries reported. Crews remain on scene currently performing overhaul.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon

Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA

