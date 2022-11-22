ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
probrewer.com

7 Bbl Direct Fired Kettle $4K

Direct Fired Brew Kettle. Looks to be oversized. OD 63 inches Height 88 inches (stack could be cut down substantionaly. Might even be able to Knock Out 10 Bbl+. VERY GOOD CONDITION. Manway lid include just not shown.. Double Walled INSULATED SIDE WALLS & Fire Box is designed for Ceramic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy