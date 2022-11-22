Read full article on original website
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
Messi Leads Argentina to 2-0 Win Against Mexico
Lionel Messi delivered his first goal of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Saturday as Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0, keeping the team’s chances of advancing past the group stages alive. Messi scored the team’s first goal in the 64th minute, with substitute Enzo Fernandez clutching a second in the 87th minute. The win has kept Argentina competitive after their shocking 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what fans expect will be the last World Cup for Messi, 35. Argentina faces Poland on Wednesday for its last match of the group stage, which will decide if the team will advance past the first round.Read it at NPR
BBC
World Cup 2022: Poland's Robert Lewandowski knew 'time was running out' to break tournament duck
An emotional Robert Lewandowski says he knew time was running out to fulfil his dream of scoring at a World Cup finals, after netting in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The Barcelona striker, 34, ended a run of four World Cup games without making the scoresheet by...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
BBC
Technology giants Apple interested in buying United
Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star), external. Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups...
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
Argentina vs Mexico player ratings: Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez shine at key moments
Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earned a largely-disappointing Argentina a 2-0 win over Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium and got the South American favourites’ World Cup campaign up and running.Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico’s high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.Argentina’s captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Doddie Weir: Former Scotland lock dies at 52 after battle with motor neurone disease
Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Weir, capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000, went on to raise millions through his My Name'5 Doddie foundation following his diagnosis in 2016. The lock was given an...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Cheltenham rapper Keanan named as Gay Times' rising star
A young rapper who challenges stereotypes has been recognised as a rising star by Gay Times magazine. Keanan, 24, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, has found success on TikTok where he raps about his sexuality and rural lifestyle. He said: "It's who I am. I want to be a role model...
