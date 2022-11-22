Pennsylvania man allegedly bit and tried to spit on troopers

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he is being accused of biting a state trooper.

Tre Sterling Clair Mallin, 21 from Latrobe, allegedly struck a parked car and left the scene but troopers say they were able to locate Mallin.

Troopers say Mallin seemed to be intoxicated and when they tried to arrest him he bit the forearm of a trooper and tried to kick and spit on the troopers.

According to WPXI , Mallin is facing charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, DUI, and multiple traffic violations.

