Colorado Springs, CO

CBS Philly

Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark

NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
NEWARK, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries

MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
MORGANTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Parking Authority Worker Shot: Reports

A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee was shot while working on Friday, Nov. 25, multiple news outlets are reporting. The 37-year-old worker was shot multiple times on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue in the afternoon hours, CBS Philadelphia reports. They were reportedly in critical condition. Philadelphia police did not immediately...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100K of diesel from Lancaster County gas station

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station. According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
READING, PA

