Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
The Philadelphia Police Department shared chilling video of an attempted abduction on Thanksgiving Eve. Three suspects, estimated to be in their late teens, are seen exiting a car and returning moments later with a person who is struggling to escape.
Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty
Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
Philadelphia Parking Authority Worker Shot: Reports
A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee was shot while working on Friday, Nov. 25, multiple news outlets are reporting. The 37-year-old worker was shot multiple times on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue in the afternoon hours, CBS Philadelphia reports. They were reportedly in critical condition. Philadelphia police did not immediately...
Family finds homeless man who found and returned woman's car keys in Philadelphia
When she got back to her car, she found a pleasant surprise. A note informed her that a man, who said he was homeless and uses a wheelchair, found her keys and hid them in the car's wheel well for her.
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia. Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100K of diesel from Lancaster County gas station
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station. According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
Police searching for missing 16-year-old York County girl
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report. The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and...
Berks coroner looking for Reading man's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office. Anyone with information...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
