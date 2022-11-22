Read full article on original website
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
Shop locally after Black Friday for small business, Saturday
The search for deals and steals doesn't end on Black Friday. Small-business Saturday is today.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
KSDK
Find unique gifts for those on your holiday shopping list at Jewels on Hampton
Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis where you are bound to knock those items off your Holiday list. Customers can find everything from custom jewelry, diamonds, precious jewels, rare currency, even collectibles and antiques. This unique shop doubles as full-service fine jewelry store with a...
KSDK
Secondhand Sunday: All you need to know about the sustainable shopping holiday
ST. LOUIS — You probably know about Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Secondhand Sunday? 2022 marks the inaugural celebration of the shopping holiday. Recognized by the registrar at National Day Calendar, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is a day to embrace thrifty...
Schnucks, Walmart say they’re keeping Thanksgiving prices same as 2021
Schnucks says they’ve seen bigger orders and larger turkey sizes as families are finally meeting in person and in larger numbers this Thanksgiving.
Amazon workers go on strike for better working conditions
On Black Friday, workers at Amazon in St. Peters joined other workers around the nation and the world who walked off the job to demand better pay and working conditions.
advantagenews.com
Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday
Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
mycouriertribune.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
FOX2now.com
Encore Consignment gives customers some show-stopping items for the home
ST. LOUIS – Encore Consignment is the ideal name for this company. Once you step inside their huge showrooms, you are sure to return again and again. Encore Consignment is the largest consignment business featuring home furnishings and décor. What’s better, when you buy today, you get to...
FOX2now.com
My Celebrity Smile gets your teeth merry and bright
ST. LOUIS – My Celebrity Smile really shines when it comes to effective teeth whitening services. We learned more about the mother-daughter duo who started their own business. See why their future is nothing but bright. Book an appointment to get your smile holiday ready.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
St. Louis CITY SC hosts World Cup watch party, toy drive
ST. LOUIS – The home of St. Louis CITY SC is hosting another World Cup watch party as the United States Men’s National Soccer Team takes on England Friday afternoon. Gates at CITYPARK opened at 9 a.m. Friday. And while the 800 highly-coveted seats in the stadium’s Ultra Club have already sold out, fans can […]
Ted Drewes holiday Christmas Trees are back
The Ted Drewes have opened their Christmas tree lot for the holiday season. In this part of the country, many families have made it a practice to do this.
POWERplex plans to transform St. Louis Mills Mall now include industrial park
POWERplex, a massive youth sports complex in the works for several years at the former St. Louis Mills Mall site, has adjusted its development plans to include a future industrial park.
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
Rain expected in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There should be areas of fog this morning, with more sunshine later this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to go into the low 50s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the 30s. Saturday should start dry but have increasing clouds. Rain moves in the early evening […]
