Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Health officials warn Maine bird owners about 'highly contagious' avian bird flu

AUGUSTA, Maine — Animal health officials in Maine warn bird owners to protect their flock against the "highly pathogenic" avian flu virus (HPAI). The reminder came on Friday after the deadly virus was detected in a group of backyard birds in Washington County, according to an email by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) spokesperson Jim Britt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Husson University shares a meal with neighbors in need

BANGOR, Maine — With grocery bills increasing this year, shopping for a Thanksgiving meal can be difficult when budgets are tight. To make sure no one has to make sacrifices this year, volunteers at Husson University gathered on Thursday morning to share a home-cooked meal with neighbors in need.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader. According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died. Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

World’s first 3D bio-based home unveiled at the University of Maine

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by manufacturing the first 3D-printed home made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be assembled with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation, also made of recyclable wood fibers, is already built in.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ellsworth Elementary Middle School to offer telehealth mental health services for students

ELLSWORTH, Maine — From homework to making friends to extracurricular activities, students can have a lot on their plates at once. When it comes to mental health support in schools, the National Association of School Psychologists recommends one in-house psychologist for every 500 students. But, in Maine, the average is one school psychologist per 1,500 students.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

UMaine police deactivate Twitter account

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it has deactivated its Twitter account. The department wrote it would continue to use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements. The department wrote it would use Facebook, as well as Instagram, to continue issuing updates and announcements.
ORONO, ME
Down East

Our Favorite Maine-Themed Advent Calendar Is Filled With Amazing Chocolate

When Kate McAleer opened Bixby Chocolate in an old ice warehouse in Rockland, in 2011, she was the only Maine chocolatier working from scratch, beginning with unroasted cocoa beans, and she offered just one line of candy bars. Now, Bixby offers more than 50 products, many of which — from pecan-pie truffles to chocolate-covered Amarena cherries to maple-vanilla bonbons — appear in the Advent calendars McAleer introduced last year. The icons on each perforated door — roaring fire, Bean boots, lobsterboat — were drawn by Portland graphic designer Mali Welch and lean more Maine-y and wintery than explicitly Christmas-y, because McAleer wanted to capture the seasonal spirit regardless of personal holiday traditions. “It was just such a joyful time as a child,” she says. “So expressing that joy in the form of this calendar is kind of like one of my Wilhelmina Wonka dreams come true.”
MAINE STATE
ecowatch.com

Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project

Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
SULLIVAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME
