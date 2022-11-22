Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
triad-city-beat.com
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk
Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero
This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Celisa Lehew, New Chapel Hill Police Chief
Aaron chats with Chapel Hill assistant police chief Celisa Lehew, who will take over as the town’s next police chief in January.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected
(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
thelocalreporter.press
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude
Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
'Though hate may have taken your life, love has sustained your memory': UNC unveils memorial of man stabbed, killed on campus in the 70's
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 22-year-old James Lewis Cates Junior was attending a party on UNC's campus on November 21, 1970. A fight broke out outside the student union around the pit. "It went on for a handful of minutes," said Independent journalist Mike Ogle. "It ended when Mr. Cates...
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
WRAL
911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham
McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden
(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
‘Thanksgiving ... just another day to survive,’ Durham mayor says after fatal shootings
“I want folks to realize that Thanksgiving for a lot of folks is just another day to survive,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said Tuesday after 2 young men, one just 16 years old, were shot to death in the past week.
WRAL
'A clear leader': Lufkin Road Middle School community mourns principal's unexpected death
APEX, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. A statement on the county's website shared condolences for Karen Sinders, the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School. "She was a leader who had immense impact...
wfdd.org
Guilford County Schools combats erasure with Native American Heritage Month celebrations
There was an error loading the media player. November is Native American Heritage Month, and students at Guilford County Schools have been learning about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture. Stephen Bell from the Lumbee Tribe is Guilford County Schools’ American Indian Education Coordinator. This month, he’s organized multiple...
wfmynews2.com
For the second year in a row, B.E.M. Sports Ent. is feeding Aggie athletes left on campus for the holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how they get there, most people try to make it home for the holidays. However, with work, finances, and other obligations, traveling to loved ones isn't always possible. Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey met a North Carolina A&T alum, bringing the taste of...
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
