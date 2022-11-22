ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk

Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
GREENSBORO, NC
indyweeknc

A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero

This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Center Square

Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected

(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude

Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Mary Ann Holder – Pleasant Garden

(West Forsyth High School to Pleasant Garden, Guilford County – 40 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Gun violence, domestic mass murder, suicide. “Love, prayers and answers” were among the requests from the shattered citizens of Pleasant Garden after a suburban mom, Mary...
PLEASANT GARDEN, NC
memphismagazine.com

Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
wfdd.org

Guilford County Schools combats erasure with Native American Heritage Month celebrations

There was an error loading the media player. November is Native American Heritage Month, and students at Guilford County Schools have been learning about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture. Stephen Bell from the Lumbee Tribe is Guilford County Schools’ American Indian Education Coordinator. This month, he’s organized multiple...

