Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
1,200+ Thanksgiving meals handed out in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals were handed out Thursday in Murrells Inlet. Low Country Community Church hosts a free lunch for anyone every year. More than 200 volunteers from seven local churches helped put this year’s meal together. Preparation and budgeting started in August. Cooking began on Monday. Low Country […]
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
WMBF
‘The energy is always fun’: Runners hit the pavement in 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Before hitting the Thanksgiving table, runners hit the pavement in the 13th Annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot. The race started at 8:30 a.m. and included a 5K and 10K race. Kimberly Pring said it’s a great way to start Thanksgiving before feasting on turkey...
WMBF
‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving. Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years. Loise Goodman has spent...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses prep for Small Business Saturday, urge people to shop local
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be searching for some deals on Black Friday, but stores and shops in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope you save some money for Small Business Saturday. The Myrtle Beach City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday...
Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
wpde.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
North Myrtle Beach grocery store short on some Thanksgiving staples
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is Thanksgiving shopping crunch time, and one locally-owned grocery store is gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Bolineau’s Food Store has been a North Myrtle Beach staple for nearly 75 years, and Anna Bowers, director of public relations and communications for the […]
WMBF
Dealing with Holiday Anxiety: Grand Strand counselor shares tips for maintaining mental wellness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The holidays can especially be a difficult time for people, even if they do not struggle with any mental health illnesses. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season. Coastal Haven Counseling owner and Mental...
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
Admission to new Surfside Beach pier will be free for first year
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach will not charge an admission fee to walk on the town’s new fishing pier during its first year of operation, a spokesman said. The unanimous vote by town council members on Tuesday means that residents and out-of-town visitors will be able to walk on the pier for free […]
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
WMBF
It’s Baby Fever on Grand Strand Today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Andrew Dockery and Halley Murrow planned a surprise prank and TJ Ross and Derrion Henderson.
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
Black Friday shopping hours released for 2022 holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Big Lots CLOSED […]
wbtw.com
Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
myhorrynews.com
Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School
Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
wbtw.com
Sunshine finally returns for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front is through the area and this is going to drag the cloud cover offshore. High school football games will be dry and temperatures will be cool in the low to mid-50s. For tonight it will be noticeably cooler, but in reality,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
Comments / 0