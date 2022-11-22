ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

1,200+ Thanksgiving meals handed out in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals were handed out Thursday in Murrells Inlet. Low Country Community Church hosts a free lunch for anyone every year. More than 200 volunteers from seven local churches helped put this year’s meal together. Preparation and budgeting started in August. Cooking began on Monday. Low Country […]
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades

Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M

The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
Black Friday shopping hours released for 2022 holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Big Lots CLOSED […]
Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School

Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
Sunshine finally returns for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front is through the area and this is going to drag the cloud cover offshore. High school football games will be dry and temperatures will be cool in the low to mid-50s. For tonight it will be noticeably cooler, but in reality,...
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
